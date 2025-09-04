Moores Lab AI Appoints Four Industry-Leading Advisors to Accelerate Growth & Innovation in AI-Driven Silicon Engineering

MooresLabAI MooresLabAI Team

Each of these advisors and entrepreneurs brings rare insight and a proven track record in the domains that matter most to our success—scalable AI systems, silicon systems engineering, and operations.” — Shelly Henry, CEO and co-founder of MooresLabAI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moores Lab AI , a rapidly emerging force in the application of artificial intelligence to silicon engineering, today announced the appointment of four prominent technology and research leaders to its advisory board. This strategic expansion is aimed at helping the company’s founding team execute their mission to transform semiconductor design and verification through cutting-edge AI systems.Joining as advisors are:Ashutosh Saxena, Founder and Chief AI Officer at TorqueAGI, CEO and Chairman of Caspar.AI, a Stanford Ph.D. and Microsoft Fellow is known for his groundbreaking work in AI, robotics and machine learning.K. Balasubramanian, former President and Chairman of Texas Instruments, Japan, and a veteran of the semiconductor industry brings decades of experience in chip design, manufacturing, procurement and management.Sanjay Lall, Chief Revenue Officer at proteanTecs with previous executive global sales, distribution and operations roles at Cadence Design Systems and other Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions vendors.Parthasarathy Srinivasan, Director of Sourcing for Meta in Asia Pacific, formerly a Vice President of Technology & Operations at Juul Labs and a Senior Director of Procurement for Apple, brings rich expertise in silicon product sourcing.Together, these advisors bring a unique blend of academic excellence, industry expertise and technical depth to Moores Lab AI that will directly inform the company’s strategic direction, R&D roadmap, and go-to-market execution.“We’re building not just a product, but a new category in semiconductor engineeirng—one that demands both AI sophistication and deep domain expertise,” said Shelly Henry, Co-founder and CEO of Moores Lab AI. “Each of these advisors and entrepreneurs brings rare insight and a proven track record in the domains that matter most to our success—scalable AI systems, silicon systems engineering, and operations. Their guidance will be instrumental in shaping a company that can lead in this new era of intelligent chip development.”Moores Lab AI is tackling one of the most complex and time-intensive challenges in semiconductor development: functional verification. Its flagship product, VerifAgent™, uses state-of-the-art AI models to accelerate verification workflows, reduce bugs earlier in the design cycle, and enhance design team productivity.The company will showcase VerifAgent and its breakthrough capabilities at the upcoming AI Infra Summit, taking place September 9–11 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Moores Lab AI will exhibit at Booth #724, and CEO Shelly Henry will present a live demonstration of VerifAgent on the Demo Stage at 12:45 PM on September 11.The company’s leadership team includes co-founders Sirish Munipalli (Chief Technology Officer) who is responsible for defining the company’s product roadmap and architecture, and Shashank, Chief AI Officer, who leads AI research and engineering, building Agentic AI and reasoning engines that accelerate design and verification of chips. With its newly strengthened advisory board, Moores Lab AI is poised to redefine how AI can be harnessed to streamline and revolutionize silicon engineering at scale.About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI is building the next generation of AI tools for semiconductor design and verification. Its agentic AI platform transforms the chip development lifecycle by drastically reducing engineering time and cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation. Moores Lab AI is headquartered in Austin, TX and proudly develops its products entirely in the United States.For more information, visit www.mooreslab.ai

MooresLabAI Explainer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.