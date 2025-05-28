Wespay Announces Chris Selmi as New President and CEO

Western Payments Alliance (Wespay) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Selmi as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Payments Alliance (Wespay), a leading payments association dedicated to advancing the payments industry through education, advisory services, and advocacy, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Selmi as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.Chris Selmi brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services and payments industry, with a proven track record of leadership and innovation. Since joining Wespay in 2012, Selmi has served as Executive Vice President of Risk and Regulatory Compliance and as President of Wespay Advisors, Wespay’s consulting subsidiary, since 2016. His extensive expertise in payments strategy, regulatory compliance, and risk management has positioned Wespay as a trusted resource for financial institutions, FinTechs, and third-party providers navigating the complexities of the payments landscape.“Chris Selmi’s deep industry knowledge and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to guide Wespay into its next chapter,” said Shaun Hegsted, Wespay Board Chair. “His commitment to fostering innovation while maintaining a strong foundation in compliance and risk management aligns perfectly with Wespay’s mission to empower our members in an ever-evolving payments ecosystem.”Prior to Wespay, Selmi spent 16 years at Bank of America in various roles within the electronic payments organization, including operations management, compliance, and project support. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP).“I am honored to take on the role of President and CEO at Wespay,” said Selmi. “I look forward to building on the organization’s legacy of excellence, collaborating with our members, and driving innovative solutions that shape the future of payments.”For more information about Wespay and its services, please visit www.wespay.org ###Western Payments Alliance (Wespay) is a premier payments association dedicated to guiding financial institutions, third-party payment providers, and organizations through the dynamic payments industry. With a focus on education, information, advisory services, and advocacy, Wespay empowers its members to navigate regulatory complexities, manage risks, and implement innovative payment strategies.

