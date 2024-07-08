Wespay Announces CEO Retirement and Launches Executive Search

President & CEO of Wespay announces retirement and the executive search begins now.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Payments Alliance (Wespay) announced today that Bill Schoch will retire from his role as President and CEO in 2025 after a dynamic and successful tenure with the association. Mr. Schoch joined Wespay in 2008 as CEO and has been an integral part of the organization for nearly 17 years. Wespay’s Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive process to select a new CEO, evaluating both internal and external candidates. The executive search firm Sterling Martin Associates (SMA) of Washington, DC, has been retained to conduct a national search for a new leader."Working with the members, board, and professional staff at Wespay has been the highlight of my thirty-seven-year career in the payments industry. These talented, dedicated, and innovative professionals are committed to improving the quality of U.S. payment services and enhancing economic growth,” said Schoch on his decision to retire. “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and confident in the continued success of Wespay in the future."Under Schoch’s leadership, Wespay’s membership base expanded to the Pacific Northwest, the Mountain states, and the Southwest. Services expanded significantly to include three annual symposium conferences, ACH audits, training subscriptions, and consulting. Schoch was the incorporator of Wespay Advisors, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wespay and provider of a range of advisory services. During Schoch’s tenure, the Wespay staff size doubled, and the association’s revenue tripled within the same period. Schoch commented, “I will continue my role with Wespay through March 2025. This timeframe will provide ample opportunity for me to work with the new leader and ensure a smooth and successful transition.”“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bill for his commitment and service to Wespay and our members over the years. Under his leadership, Wespay went through an extended period of innovation, growth, and transformation, building high-value member services, said Jennifer Denoo, CEO of Great Basin Federal Credit Union and Chair of the Wespay Board. “The Board’s selection of Sterling Martin Associates, one of the premier search firms in the association field, will enable us to find a qualified individual who will continue to lead the company forward and maintain the high standards set by Bill."Candidates can view the position and send applications to SMA using this link . The position description can also be found on the Wespay website. Contact Jessica Powell of Sterling Martin Associates at jpowell@smartinsearch.com or David S. Martin of Sterling Martin Associates at dmartin@smartinsearch.com with questions.For more information about Wespay, visit www.wespay.org ###Wespay is an innovative payments association, dedicated to guiding members through the ever-evolving payments industry with education, information, advisory and advocacy services. Our team partners with financial institutions, third-party payment providers and organizations that supply payment services related to operations and compliance, risk management and fraud, and payments strategies.