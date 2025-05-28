AV-Comparatives and netSecurity are hosting a roundtable at InfoSecurity Europe

AV-Comparatives, the globally trusted authority on independent cybersecurity testing, is meeting with netSecurity at Infosecurity Europe.

We commend NetSecurity for their stable and credible performance across our rigorous testing programmes. The visit will be an excellent opportunity to exchange insights and explore recent testresults.”
— Jan Brilke, COO of AV-Comparatives
LONDON, INNSBRUCK, RESTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the globally trusted authority on independent cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce an upcoming visit to NetSecurity’s booth at Infosecurity Europe 2025 in London. Meet both teams on Wednesday at 11 am at the netSecurity booth for discussions.

netSecurity, a provider of enterprise-grade security solutions, has consistently demonstrated strong performance in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main-Test Series and will be tested in Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Test 2025. These achievements affirm their dedication to robust, real-world defence capabilities and their recognition as a Certified Enterprise Security Product.

AV-Comparatives welcomes members of the media to join us at the NetSecurity booth for an engaging dialogue on innovation, threat defense, and the future of enterprise cybersecurity. Time: Wednesday, 11 am at the netSecurity booth at Infosecurity London.

About Section NetSecurity Corporation
NetSecurity Corporation, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, USA, is a recognised leader in endpoint threat protection, vulnerability detection, and digital forensics. Its flagship innovation, the ThreatResponder® Platform, is an AI-powered, cloud-native, and cyber-resilient endpoint security solution designed to protect enterprise systems from sophisticated cyberattacks and data breaches. ThreatResponder enables the detection of security vulnerabilities and supports scalable, remote digital forensic investigations that are legally defensible. It empowers organisations to proactively predict, prevent, and investigate cyber threats, including those posed by nation-state actors and insider threats. Enterprises leveraging ThreatResponder for forensic investigations have reported up to 99% reductions in investigation time and up to 96% savings in related costs.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

