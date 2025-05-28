Elachee Nature Science Center Expands Digital Presence Through Strategic Partnership with Splash Omnimedia

Young explorers enjoy a day of discovery at Elachee Nature Science Center, spotting wildlife, identifying birds, and capturing the beauty of nature with big smiles.

Collaboration enhances environmental education outreach with a comprehensive marketing strategy and newly designed website.

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elachee Nature Science Center is proud to announce its partnership with Splash Omnimedia, a full-service marketing agency based in Lexington, South Carolina. Initially focused on redesigning Elachee's website to better serve its community, the collaboration has grown into a comprehensive marketing strategy encompassing branding, digital outreach, and community engagement initiatives.

“Our mission at Elachee is rooted in inspiring and educating others about the natural world,” said Sarah Bell, President/CEO of Elachee Nature Science Center. “Partnering with Splash Omnimedia has allowed us to bring that mission to life in new and exciting ways. Their team understands how to translate our values into a digital experience that engages our community and extends our reach far beyond the nature trails.”

The newly launched website offers visitors an intuitive interface to explore Elachee's diverse programs, including field trips, nature camps, and public events. Enhanced features such as an interactive calendar, detailed program descriptions, and streamlined registration processes aim to improve user experience and encourage community participation.

“Working with Elachee Nature Science Center has been an inspiring journey,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “Their dedication to environmental education aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating impactful marketing strategies. Together, we've developed a digital platform and marketing approach that not only reflects Elachee's values but also engages and educates the community.”

This partnership underscores the importance of strategic marketing in advancing nonprofit missions. By leveraging Splash Omnimedia's expertise, Elachee aims to enhance its visibility, attract new supporters, and continue providing exceptional educational experiences that inspire environmental stewardship.

About Elachee Nature Science Center:

Founded in 1978, Elachee Nature Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting environmental understanding through education and conservation. Located in the 1,440-acre Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve in Gainesville, Georgia, Elachee offers a variety of programs for learners of all ages, including school field trips, summer camps, and public events.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in web design, branding, and strategic marketing solutions. With a focus on creating impactful and innovative strategies, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations to enhance their online presence and achieve measurable growth.

