CGB Law Partners with Splash Omnimedia to Launch Client-Centered Legal Website

Revamped online presence enhances client engagement and reflects CGB Law’s commitment to strategic, client-focused legal services.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGB Law is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, developed in collaboration with Splash Omnimedia. The updated site features a modern design, streamlined navigation, and comprehensive information about the firm’s practice areas, including civil litigation, construction defense, and environmental law. This digital transformation aims to provide current and prospective clients with an accessible and informative online experience.

“Our goal was to create a website that accurately reflects our firm’s values and the high-quality legal services we provide,” said Charles Blackburn, Attorney at CGB Law. “Working with Splash Omnimedia allowed us to develop a platform that is both user-friendly and representative of our commitment to strategic advocacy and client-focused representation.”

The new website offers visitors detailed insights into CGB Law’s key practice areas, attorney profiles, and a blog featuring legal updates and insights. The site also includes an easy-to-use contact form, enabling clients to schedule consultations and inquire about legal services conveniently.

“Collaborating with CGB Law on their website redesign was an exciting opportunity,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “Our team focused on creating a digital presence that not only looks professional but also enhances user experience, making it easier for clients to connect with the firm and understand the services offered.”

The partnership between CGB Law and Splash Omnimedia underscores the importance of a strong online presence in today’s legal landscape. By investing in a comprehensive website redesign, CGB Law demonstrates its commitment to accessibility, transparency, and client engagement.

About CGB Law:

CGB Law is a Columbia, South Carolina-based law firm with over 25 years of experience in civil litigation, construction defense, and environmental law. Led by Attorney Charles Blackburn, the firm is dedicated to providing strategic, results-driven advocacy and personalized legal services to clients across the state.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in web design, branding, and digital marketing strategies. With a focus on creating impactful and innovative solutions, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses to enhance their online presence and achieve measurable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

