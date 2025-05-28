Taazaa Inc. Secures ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security for Clients

Taazaa Inc. Secures ISO 27001:2022

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taazaa Inc., a leading product engineering and software development company , is proud to announce it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This milestone underscores Taazaa’s dedication to safeguarding sensitive data and delivering secure, high-quality software solutions to its mission-minded clients.The ISO 27001:2022 certification validates Taazaa’s robust framework for managing information security risks and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data. Many of Taazaa’s clients are mission-driven organizations in healthcare, finance, and other industries that depend upon secure, reliable, and innovative software solutions.“Security is foundational to the trust our clients place in us,” said Yasir Drabu, Founder and CEO of Taazaa. “They rely on us to deliver custom software solutions that are not only innovative but also secure. This certification assures them that their data is in safe hands, allowing them to focus on transforming their businesses with confidence.”For Taazaa’s clients, this milestone means:Stronger data protection: Taazaa’s certified ISMS ensures client data, intellectual property, and sensitive information are protected against cyber threats, reducing the risk of breaches and ensuring compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA.Increased Trust and Credibility: The certification demonstrates Taazaa’s commitment to global best practices, giving clients confidence that their projects are handled with the highest security standards.Competitive Advantage: For organizations seeking trusted partners, Taazaa’s ISO 27001:2022 certification serves as a differentiator, enabling clients to meet their own compliance requirements and win business in regulated industries.Streamlined Operations: Taazaa’s secure processes optimize project delivery, ensuring efficiency without compromising safety, so clients can focus on their core mission.Taazaa’s agile, high-empathy, low-friction, design-based development practices, combined with this certification, position the company to deliver software that enables clients to flourish. By adhering to ISO 27001:2022 standards, Taazaa ensures that its solutions meet the highest security benchmarks—whether they’re AI-driven chatbots, progressive web apps, or custom software platforms.For more information about Taazaa’s services or to explore how their ISO 27001:2022-certified processes can benefit your organization, visit www.taazaa.com or contact info@taazaa.com.About Taazaa Inc.Taazaa Inc. is a product engineering and software development company dedicated to helping mission-minded organizations stay relevant through custom software solutions and emerging technologies. With a focus on agile, empathetic, and design-driven development, Taazaa empowers its clients and their users to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.