Taazaa Launches Online AI Readiness Assessment to Help Businesses Prepare for Artificial Intelligence

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taazaa has launched a free online AI Readiness Assessment to aid businesses facing pressure to embrace AI solutions to stay competitive. In less than two minutes, business leaders will benchmark score of their organization’s strengths and challenges, positioning them for greater success when implementing AI solutions.According to Ernst & Young, 97% of leaders already investing in AI see positive returns. However, 83% said AI adoption would be faster with a stronger data infrastructure, and 67% said their lack of infrastructure actively hinders AI adoption.Data and technical infrastructure are two of the four pillars of AI readiness. Along with strategy and team readiness, strengthening these areas before beginning an AI project can help businesses maximize their return on investment.“The AI landscape is rapidly evolving, and many businesses feel the pressure to adopt AI without a clear understanding of their current capabilities or a strategic execution plan,” said Yasir Drabu, Taazaa’s founder and CEO. “Our AI Readiness Assessment is a direct response to this need. We’re leveraging AI itself to help companies assess their preparedness across critical dimensions, providing actionable insights that de-risk their AI journey and set them up for sustainable success.”The path to successful AI integration can be challenging, from data quality issues and talent shortages to the complexities of integrating AI with existing legacy systems. Many organizations struggle to define measurable business objectives for their AI initiatives, leading to significant investments with unclear returns.Taazaa’s AI-powered assessment gives business leaders a quick way to benchmark their AI readiness across the four key areas that lead to successful AI adoption:1. Data Maturity: Evaluating the quality, accessibility, governance, and overall readiness of data for AI consumption.2. Technological Infrastructure: Assessing existing systems and identifying necessary upgrades or integrations for AI solutions.3. Talent and Expertise Gaps: Pinpointing areas where specialized AI skills are lacking and recommending strategies for upskilling or acquiring talent.4. Strategic Alignment: Ensuring AI initiatives are directly linked to measurable business objectives and organizational goals.By leveraging AI to analyze these key areas, Taazaa’s assessment delivers a tailored report with specific recommendations.Business leaders who complete Taazaa’s AI Readiness Assessment will receive a personalized report identifying gaps in their current AI capabilities. The report will include a benchmark score of their overall readiness, a breakdown by category, recommendations for improvement, and an understanding of which AI use cases will help achieve their business goals.“We believe that successful AI adoption isn’t just about technology; it’s about a holistic approach that considers data, people, processes, and strategy,” said Drabu. “Our free AI Readiness Assessment provides the clarity and direction businesses need to maximize the ROI of their AI projects.”ABOUT TAAZAATaazaa means “fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and implementing AI-powered solutions.Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.We follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and result in a tailored fit to our clients’ needs. Our teams take an Agile, high-empathy, and low-friction approach to every engagement.For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa.com

