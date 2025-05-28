Qualiform Highlights Advancements in Custom Rubber Molding Capabilities

Qualiform, an ISO-certified rubber molding company, is reinforcing its role as a premier custom rubber manufacturer in the United States.

We’re committed to delivering reliable components that support critical applications. By focusing on consistency, responsiveness, and American-made quality, we aim to remain a trusted partner.” — Chris Kerr

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualiform, an ISO-certified rubber molding company based in Ohio, is reinforcing its role in the domestic manufacturing sector by expanding its support for custom rubber components used across industrial, medical, and transportation markets. The company continues to focus on in-house production and material versatility to help OEMs meet evolving performance and supply chain demands.

Supporting Complex Rubber Molding Requirements

With over five decades of experience, Qualiform provides compression, transfer, and injection molding services, all performed at its Wadsworth, Ohio facility. The company has developed a reputation for addressing complex molding challenges and supporting engineers in achieving precise part geometry and performance under varied conditions.

“We’re committed to delivering reliable components that support critical applications,” said Chris Kerr, President of Qualiform. “By focusing on consistency, responsiveness, and American-made quality, we aim to remain a trusted partner for customers in diverse industries.”

Expanded Capabilities for a Range of Applications

Qualiform works with a broad spectrum of elastomer materials—including EPDM, FKM, nitrile, neoprene, and natural rubber—chosen for application-specific requirements such as chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance, or mechanical flexibility. These materials support the production of seals, gaskets, vibration-dampening components, and other molded parts for industries such as aerospace, plumbing, medical manufacturing, and industrial equipment.

The company’s all-in-one manufacturing model allows for tailored rubber solutions while maintaining short lead times and quality control through every stage of production.

About Qualiform

Qualiform is a leading custom rubber manufacturer based in Wadsworth, Ohio, with over 50 years of experience in precision rubber molding. As an ISO-certified rubber molding company, Qualiform partners with OEMs across a wide range of industries to produce high-performance, made-to-spec components. All products are manufactured in the USA with a focus on quality, reliability, and long-term customer partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.