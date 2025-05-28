ICARO Media Group Announces Appointment of Ricardo Sanfelice to Board of Directors

ICARO Expands Board with Appointment of Former Chief Digital Officer, Telecom Sector

This is a valuable opportunity to contribute my experience in digital transformation, innovation and business development to support ICARO’s mission to reshape the media industry.” — Ricardo Sanfelice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. announced today the appointment of Ricardo Sanfelice to its Board of Directors. As a former Chief Digital Officer of Telefônica Brasil (Vivo), he will bring leadership with a focus on customer experience, innovation, sustainable growth, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, and digital transformation to ICARO’s board.

Mr. Sanfelice is an executive with over 25 years of experience in business, marketing, innovation, and digital transformation across financial services, technology, and telecommunications. Most recently, as Chief Customer, Products and Innovation Officer at Banco BV, he spearheaded digital and customer-centric initiatives that led to the company’s recognition as Brazil's most innovative bank and its achievement of record financial results. Prior to this position, Mr. Sanfelice served as Chief Customer, Products & Innovation Officer at Telefônica Brasil (Vivo). During his tenure, he oversaw the launch of the Telefonica Vivo Esporte white-label sports platform created and operated by SKYY Digital Media Group (acquired by ICARO 2020).

"I’m very honored to once again be working with Ricardo Sanfelice and to welcome him to ICARO’s Board of Directors," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. "Ricardo’s highly accomplished career, leveraging marketing, e-commerce, digital banking and digital transformation within the technology and telecom sectors, brings extensive leadership to ICARO’s board of directors as we open up new markets monetizing audiences with our media technology.”

“I am truly honored and excited to join the Board of Directors of ICARO Media Group,” stated Ricardo Sanfelice, ICARO Board Member. This is a valuable opportunity to contribute my experience in digital transformation, innovation and business development to support ICARO’s mission to reshape the media industry. I am confident that, together with the other board members and the company’s leadership, we will accelerate sustainable growth and create meaningful value for our customers, partners, investors and society. Having worked prior with ICARO and its management team, I strongly believe in ICARO’s tremendous potential and am fully committed to collaborating in building an increasingly innovative, diverse and impactful future.”

Mr. Sanfelice has previously held executive roles Chief Customer, Products and Innovation Officer at Banco BV, CMO and Digital Officer of Banco Bari, Advisory Board Member of Upstream, Chief Digital Officer at Telefônica/Vivo and CMO at GVT. He also serves as a board member and startup investor, including positions at Desktop S.A., Upstream and OmniChat. He holds an Electrical Engineering degree from UFPR, an MBA from FGV, and executive education from the University of Chicago and Stanford.

About ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company that empowers telcos, networks and brands to monetize their audiences through integrated multiscreen experiences, OTT platforms, digital advertising, and AI-driven engagement solutions. Operating in many countries, ICARO connects content, data, and technology to transform how users, platforms, and advertisers interact — creating a truly multichannel monetization ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

