Epos Now Scales Revenue to $150M+ as Global Demand Surges for SME Empowerment Technology

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now , the global leader in cloud-based POS and embedded finance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, announced it has scaled its annual revenue, surpassing $150 million.This milestone reflects explosive growth driven by surging global demand for simple, scalable technology that enables SMEs to compete with enterprise giants.With full operations in 11 countries, including a rapidly expanding footprint across the United States, Epos Now powers nearly 90,000 customer locations in the retail, hospitality, and service sectors. It's all-in-one platform integrates embedded payments, smart inventory management, digital banking, and AI-driven insights to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and unlock growth opportunities.“Our mission has always been to put the power of enterprise technology in the hands of independent businesses,” said Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO of Epos Now. “This growth proves that small business owners are hungry for smarter, faster ways to run and grow their operations, and we’re here to deliver exactly that.”Across global markets, small business owners face unprecedented financial pressures, from the rising cost of living and increased taxation to soaring employment expenses. Epos Now’s technology is helping to bridge that gap, offering affordable, accessible tools that reduce overheads, improve margins, and allow entrepreneurs to do more with less.Epos Now’s platform is designed to meet the evolving challenges SMEs face in today’s competitive environment. It offers a unified, user-friendly solution that improves day-to-day operations while helping traditionally underserved business owners gain access to financial services, digitise their workflows, and scale with confidence. By embedding financial tools directly into the platform, Epos Now plays a crucial role in banking the unbanked, giving entrepreneurs access to capital, payments, and banking services they’ve historically struggled to obtain.Fueling the Next Chapter of Global ExpansionFollowing this performance, Epos Now is accelerating its international expansion strategy. The company is investing heavily in product innovation, embedded financial services, and entry into new markets, strengthening its presence across North America, Europe, and high-growth regions where traditional players have fallen short.“The next phase is about scale with purpose,” added Heavens. “We’re not just expanding revenue, we’re expanding access. Whether it’s helping a local café in Madrid, a retailer in Chicago, or a salon in Sydney, we’re giving entrepreneurs the tools to succeed on their terms.”As global markets evolve and customer expectations rise, Epos Now remains committed to building a future where every small business has the clarity, control, and technology to thrive.

