D’Art Reinvents Top Brass Retail Identity Through Strategic Visual Merchandising

Merging heritage with modernity, D’Art creates a robust retail format for Top Brass that emotionally connects with ambitious, self made professionals in India.

Top Brass challenged us to convert heritage into emotion—and D'Art Design responded with a space that breathes identity at every step.” — Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director, D’Art Design

DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to resonate with the sensibilities of India's tier 2 working professionals, Top Brass , a refined men’s apparel and accessories brand, partnered with D’Art Design, a 360 degree retail branding and marketing agency, to launch an innovative store format. The brand was seeking a fresh retail space that does not just stand as a solid proof of thoughtful design and strategic execution but is also deeply rooted in Top Brass’ ethos of simplicity, class, and craftsmanship.D’Art Design was challenged to develop a space that wasn’t just a retail outlet for facilitating sale and purchase. This is because Top Brass wanted a physical retail environment that reflected the brand’s heritage and provided a modern, immersive experience. As a result, the retail design firm conceptualized and executed a meticulously planned retail ecosystem that did not just reflect the brand’s legacy but appealed to the eyeballs of potential customers and resulted in boosted footfall.Reinterpreting Heritage Through Contemporary DesignD'Art Design, known for its consumer centric design approach, began the project with rigorous brand research and market analysis. The concerned team followed the approach according to which premiumness must be experiential yet accessible. They translated this idea into spatial form by blending iconic architectural forms with storytelling components that underscored Top Brass’s legacy in handcrafted excellence.The facade was designed in a way that it featured a distinctive arch shaped structure that further evoked both grandeur and warmth. In other words, it wasn’t just designed as a statement of luxury but instead as a symbolic threshold that welcomed customers into a space where traditional craftsmanship is blended with modern minimalism, further leading to the development of an immersive retail environment.Innovation Through Personalization and ExperienceOne of the most notable elements within the finalized Top Brass store is definitely the experiential zone. It perfectly reflects the artistry of shoemaking. The space does a lot more than just displaying products. Instead, it narrates the entire making procedure. This attention to the handmade quality directly appeals to customers who value authenticity and personalization.In addition, by integrating these storytelling features into the store’s interior layout, D’Art Design not only allowed Top Brass to openly showcase its product range in a creative manner but also helped the brand build and establish a subtle emotional connection with visitors. As a result, this immersive setting became a stage where the interested customers don’t just shop for desired products, but instead they experience the legacy, value, as well as overall personality of Top Brass as a brand.Designing for Clarity and ComfortIn order to ensure that the store always remained neat, tidy, and aesthetically pleasing, the designers at D’Art Design decided to go for a dual color scheme. This did not only help them avoid confusion but also brought tonal consistency and elegance across the available space. In addition, this minimal palette established Top Brass’ visual identity along with allowing the merchandise to stand out. Thoughtful zoning and display strategies further helped maintain seamless customer flow along with offering intuitive navigation across different product categories.Sameer Khosla, the global design director at D’Art Design, when speaking about the execution, commented, ‘The work for Top Brass was more than a store design and execution project. Instead, it was about creating a story that could further translate the brand’s essence into an engaging and relatable environment that today’s modern customers can connect with. We paid attention to even the minute details in order to create and establish an ambiance that enhances brand recall and elevates the in store experience’.Developing a Mascot Led NarrativeAnother innovative component that D’Art Design decided to introduce in this particular format was a mascot. The team developed a mascot that adequately personifies the three pillars of Top Brass’s brand DNA: the designer, the manufacturer, and the salesperson. This initiative served various purposes as it functioned as a narrative anchor that helped customers intuitively understand the brand's commitment to end to end quality.Starting right from the character design and its placement across different touchpoints, they were carefully crafted in a manner that resulted in providing consistent brand storytelling. This BTL marketing strategy perfectly elevated that brand’s engagement metrics and also distinguished Top Brass in a highly competitive market.Seamless Turnkey Interior ExecutionSeamless project coordination is crucial in order to precisely execute a client’s vision into reality. And the same was the case with this respective project as well. As a part of the turnkey scope, D’Art Design managed end to end implementation. The design firm made sure each and every aspect, including brand strategy, store buildout, visual merchandising , and campaign rollouts, were perfectly aligned with each other. All this further resulted in the on time launch of the Top Brass store along with design fidelity, quality assurance, and operational efficiency. From fixtures to facades, every element was developed in a customized and highly personalized manner so that the target demographics could seamlessly resonate with the brand.During a conversation after the completion of this project, the retail head at Top Brass, shared his perspective on the collaboration. He stated, ‘We always wanted a store that is a proof of our legacy and craftsmanship but also has a hint of storytelling. We are grateful to D’Art for turning our dream into a beautiful reality. Our store is more than just a place to shop. Instead, it is a meaningful brand environment and a strong foundation for our future expansion plans.Beyond the Store: A Platform for GrowthWith its refreshed retail identity, Top Brass is all set to provide a memorable in store experience to its customers along with a scope of expansion. The executed store design format is scalable, modular, and adaptable. Moreover, the blend of experiential storytelling and precise execution further provides the brand with a robust voice that lets it make a difference. Instead, it is a blueprint for other brands that they can evolve through store design without losing their heritage or core identity.This collaboration between Top Brass and D’Art Design stands as a benchmark in the retail design space. It is a very clear demonstration of the fact that the right mix of innovation, research, and execution excellence can significantly assist a brand in developing a retail environment within its physical store that is not just visually appealing but deeply meaningful as well. The finalized Top Brass store is not just a retail space. Instead, it is a thoughtfully developed journey through design, heritage, and aspiration that was further made tangible through strategic planning and immersive experiences.

