Artificial Organ Market estimated to reach US$6.687 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.35%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the artificial organ market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$6.687 billion by 2030.The global artificial organs market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for life-saving technology and advancements in medical research.The rise in chronic diseases and organ failure cases has led to a growing need for artificial organs, such as artificial hearts, kidneys, and lungs. These devices are designed to replicate the functions of natural organs, providing patients with a better quality of life and reducing the risk of complications. With the aging population and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, the demand for artificial organs is expected to continue to rise.The market is also being driven by advancements in medical technology, including 3D printing and regenerative medicine. These innovations have made it possible to create more complex and personalized artificial organs, improving their effectiveness and reducing the risk of rejection. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in healthcare infrastructure are further fueling the growth of the artificial organs market.As the market continues to expand, major players in the industry are investing in research and development to introduce new and improved artificial organs. This includes collaborations with academic institutions and healthcare organizations to further advance the technology and improve patient outcomes. With the growing demand for artificial organs, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, providing hope for patients in need of life-saving treatments.In conclusion, the artificial organs market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for life-saving technology and advancements in medical research. With the rise in chronic diseases and the aging population, the need for artificial organs is only expected to increase, making it a crucial market for the healthcare industry. As technology continues to advance and investments pour in, the future looks promising for patients in need of these life-saving devices.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-artificial-organ-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the artificial organ market that have been covered are Baxter, Boston Scientific Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical, Medtronic PLC, Abiomed, SynCardia Systems, Carmat, among others.The market analytics report segments the artificial organ market as follows:• By Product Typeo Artificial Hearto Artificial Kidneyo Artificial Lungso Artificial Livero Artificial Pancreaso Cochlear Implantso Other Types• By Organ Typeo Permanent Artificial Organso Temporary Artificial Organs• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Baxter• Boston Scientific Corporation• Asahi Kasei Medical• Medtronic PLC• Abiomed• SynCardia Systems• Carmat• Getinge• Terumo• BiVACOR IncReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ventricular-assist-device-market • Global Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-transplant-market • Global Tissue Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-tissue-transplant-market • Artificial Organ And Bionics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-organ-and-bionics-market • Auto Transfusion Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/auto-transfusion-devices-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

