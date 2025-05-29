GoML Supercharges Ojje’s Personalized Reading Platform with Generative AI Built on AWS Delivering Content 98% Faster

GoML, a leading Generative AI solutions provider and AWS partner, implemented an AI-powered publishing solution for Ojje, the first adaptive literacy platform.

This is about improving reading outcomes. With GoML and AWS, we deliver 36 differentiated versions of every story in minutes, enabling teachers to reach every learner and help students build skills.” — Adrian Chernoff, CEO & Founder of Ojje

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, a leading Generative AI solutions provider and one of the top 10 AWS Gen AI Partners in North America, announced the successful implementation of an advanced AI-powered publishing solution for Ojje, the first adaptive literacy platform delivering every story across 36 differentiated levels—15 in English, 15 in Spanish, plus audio and decodable formats—designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s K–12 classrooms.Ojje had a vision to increase the consumption and retention of educational and recreational content by children. They identified two critical challenges: the slow speed of producing high-quality content and the lack of scalable personalization. GoML’s solution has dramatically reduced story creation time from two days to under one hour per book, helping Ojje scale its mission to address the national literacy crisis.Leveraging AI-powered generation had helped Ojje improve content quality with limited personalization. But the process was time- and labor-intensive, and non-scalable. The platform needed a breakthrough to deliver engaging, leveled content fast enough to meet classroom demands. GoML, in partnership with Ojje, built a comprehensive solution that leverages multiple AI models and AWS services to transform Ojje’s content pipeline with a safe, scalable, and teacher-friendly system.“This is about improving reading outcomes,” said Adrian Chernoff, CEO & Founder of Ojje. “It’s about making high-quality, personalized reading accessible to every student—wherever they are in their learning journey. With GoML and AWS, we now deliver 36 differentiated versions of every story in minutes, enabling teachers to reach every learner and helping students build confidence, skills, and a love of reading through our immersive streaming library.”GoML, with deep expertise in using Large Language Models (LLMs) to solve complex real-world problems, designed an end-to-end agentic AI solution tailored to Ojje’s educational goals. The system leverages Amazon Bedrock Agents, Anthropic, MongoDB, and MidJourney, allowing teachers and parents to generate highly engaging, curriculum-aligned stories in seconds. Each story includes auto-generated leveled text, comprehension questions, vocabulary support, vivid visuals, and read-aloud functionality.Teachers can now generate hyper-personalized stories for each student—tailored to their reading level, learning pace, and instructional goals. As a result, classroom adoption and student engagement have increased, driven by content that feels relevant, approachable, and empowering.“Adrian’s vision will have profound impact on education,” said Rishabh Sood, Founder, GoML. “Our focus at GoML has always been on using Gen AI to solve customer problems in the most responsible and explainable manner. Building the Ojje platform on AWS helped us ensure it was secure, scalable, and ready to grow from Day 1.”This implementation has enabled Ojje to increase its speed to production by 98%, while achieving over 40% greater efficiency through automated prompt engineering. Its AWS-powered infrastructure is built to scale—currently equipped to handle 50% more demand—and is actively expanding its reach to more teachers, schools, and districts across the country.About Ojje: Ojje™ is the first adaptive literacy system with a streaming library where every story meets students at their level—across 15 reading levels. Grounded in the Science of Reading and powered by safe AI, Ojje delivers personalized reading experiences that support teachers and accelerate student outcomes. Sign up today: www.ojje.com About GoML: GoML is an AI development company , specializing in designing, building, and managing generative AI solutions that transform business operations across industries. Learn more at www.goml.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.