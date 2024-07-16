Doubt Buddy, a Govt. of India backed EdTech, engages with GoML to crack IIT JEE & Gaokao level examinations
GoML, a top AWS GenAI partner, fine-tunes LLaMA3 to help Doubt Buddy become a leading one-stop solution for complex examinations.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York HQed GoML, top 10 AWS GenAI Partners in North America, has been engaged with clients across the globe to solve some challenging problems in the Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services & Ed Tech space. Engaging with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the government-funded Ed Tech major, GoML, in collaboration with Doubt Buddy, a Google & MeitY (top 10) App Scale Academy 2022 top 30 app and a MeitY NIDHI SSS funds beneficiary has developed a groundbreaking LLaMA3-powered Student’s Assistant that now solves IIT JEE level questions with 99% accuracy. Solution AI, the new feature released on Doubt Buddy’s mobile application 2 weeks back, was tested against Gaokao, Chinese National Universities examination, considered to be one of the toughest global exams and it was able to deliver above 90% accuracy. These numbers are at least 5-7% higher than the models built in the past, for such highly complex examinations.
Solving Mathematical Olympiad level questions, the SolutionAI feature not only builds solutions in realtime, but dives deeper into the queries, build a step by step solution, identifying the concepts to solve the query and giving students the option to dive deeper into the each of them, with follow up questions, knowledge graphs etc., helping them build a sound conceptual knowledge.
Solving some of the most practical use cases across the industry, GoML has built an innovative approach, leveraging its proprietary 12 proven LLM boilerplates, enabling the company to develop Generative AI applications 80% faster and deliver pilots in under 8 weeks. With a track record of over 50 successful Generative AI-powered implementations, including building a Breast Cancer prediction agent for a $200 M NY based Healthcare services provider and 80% increased customer support efficiency for the largest Credit Analysis provider, being one of the 1st AWS partners to deploy finetuned LLaMA3 into production, this project builds a strong foothold for GoMl in the Ed Tech space.
About the Usecase
Doubt Buddy is a game-changer in competitive exam preparation, designed explicitly for students tackling the formidable JEE Advanced and Gaokao exams. The Ministry of Education funds this state-of-the-art, AI-powered student’s personal assistant. While the initial released model focused on providing students recommendations for exam prep, the new feature, called Solution AI, aims at becoming a one stop shop for students for all higher exam preparations, including IIT JEE, GMAT, SAT, NEET etc. The solution was built by Finetuning LLaMA3 on very curated data set, which comprised of 3 million intricate problems and expert-crafted solutions by the Doubt Buddy & GoML teams, study material, past exam solutions and even text book material from class 6th onwards. The system utilizes the highly sophisticated decision tree-based approach, offering an unprecedented level of academic support.
Students effortlessly submit their queries through the intuitive platform, where the AI processes and dissects each question with unparalleled precision. Employing the cutting-edge Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipeline on Amazon Bedrock, the model generates detailed, step-by-step solutions that emulate the critical thinking of top-tier educators. These solutions are not just accurate but are also meticulously broken down to enhance understanding.
The system's continuous improvement loop, driven by real-time feedback and optimized by DSPy, ensures that Solution AI is perpetually evolving, consistently providing the most precise and comprehensible answers. This revolutionary approach dramatically enhances learning efficiency, empowering students to conquer even the most complex problems confidently and efficiently, all the while, being scalable to support vast student populations.
“By bridging the gap between complex data and student understanding, GoML & Doubt Buddy’s partnership has revolutionized how students prepare for their exams. This cutting-edge technology dramatically enhances learning efficiency, enabling students to tackle even the most challenging problems confidently and efficiently. Doubt Buddy's scalability ensures it can support vast student populations, making it an indispensable tool for educational institutions worldwide. Leveraging its extensive experience, GoML has applied its advanced GenAI methodologies to create Doubt Buddy, revolutionizing competitive exam preparation and setting new benchmarks in educational technology.” Said Akshay Bansal, Doubt Buddy’s Co- Founder.
Our focus at GoML has been to help our clients build practical solutions, that help them provide better customer experience. Founders at Doubt Buddy had a brilliant vision to help students prepare best for these higher level examinations. Engaging with their tutors & solution experts, the team was able to build very curated data for us to build a robust model, delivering not only higher accuracy, but consistent responses, inline to the student & educational institutions’ expectations.” Rishabh Sood, Founder of GoML
About GoML
GoML, headquartered in New York, is ranked among top 10 GenAI Partners with AWS. With a proven track record of delivering over 50 GenAI-powered use cases across Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Manufacturing industries, GoML excels in fast-tracking GenAI adoption for its clients. The company builds production-ready pilots within 8 weeks, ensuring rapid and effective implementation. GoML has engaged with some of the largest and most prominent organizations, including the leading credit assessment agency and a $4+ billion systems integrator. Recognized as one of North America's top 10 GenAI AWS Partners, GoML continues to set industry standards in leveraging AI to drive innovation and operational excellence.
About Doubt Buddy
Doubt Buddy is a leading education company in India, catering to students from classes 6 to 12 and aspirants of engineering and medical entrance exams. We specialize in personalized practice modules, mock tests, previous year question papers, and live doubt resolution, designed to enhance learning outcomes. We are also supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of India.
