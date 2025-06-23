WMO Predicts 80% Chance of Record Heat Between 2025–2029, Heightened Risk of Crossing 1.5°C Limit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Group, a leading global consortium in sustainable infrastructure and innovation, is urging immediate international action following a sobering report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO warns there is an 80% probability that global temperatures will set a new annual record between 2025 and 2029, and an 86% chance that Earth will exceed the 1.5°C warming threshold in at least one of those years.

This threshold, as outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement, represents a vital guardrail. Surpassing it would significantly increase the risks of irreversible environmental and socio-economic impacts, including extreme weather events, ecosystem collapse, water and food insecurity, and mass displacement.

“We are no longer speculating about climate change in the future. It’s happening now. The science is clear, and the time to act is now,” said Dr. Hugo Fernando Soriano, Head of Environmental Strategy at Soriano Group.

Soriano Group’s Global Climate Response

As an international leader in clean energy, smart cities, and environmental resilience, Soriano Group is expanding its climate action strategy across the following key pillars:

1. Renewable Energy Deployment

Over $2.4 billion has been invested in clean energy projects across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, including utility-scale solar and wind farms that directly reduce global carbon emissions.

2. AI-Driven Climate Prediction Tools

Soriano Group is leveraging predictive climate analytics to support early warning systems for droughts, wildfires, and floods—helping governments and industries anticipate and mitigate damage.

3. Carbon-Neutral Infrastructure

All new Soriano Group buildings are slated to be carbon-neutral by 2030, utilizing green construction materials, high-efficiency energy systems, and circular water reuse.

4. Community-Based Adaptation Projects

Soriano Group is working with local partners on climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable water access, and coastal protection programs in climate-vulnerable regions.



An Urgent Moment for Global Leadership

The 2025 WMO climate projections add to a growing body of evidence from the IPCC and UNEP calling for a rapid transition to a low-carbon economy. Soriano Group supports a science-aligned global strategy that includes:

* Corporate climate disclosures

* Policy frameworks for decarbonization

* Investment in green innovation and circular economy solutions

* Cross-sector collaboration on resilience infrastructure

“Climate change is the defining issue of our generation,” said Senior Engineer Carlos Xavier Soriano, Executive Board Member of Soriano Group. “We’re not waiting for the future—we’re building it. Governments, companies, and citizens must unite for transformative action now.”

Resources for Media:

World Meteorological Organization Report – 2025 Outlook https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/wmo-update-2025

IPCC Sixth Assessment Summary https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/syr/

UN Emissions Gap Report 2024 https://www.unep.org/resources/emissions-gap-report-2024

About Soriano Group

Soriano Group is a multinational company at the forefront of clean energy, smart infrastructure, and global development solutions. With operations in over 30 countries, our mission is to engineer sustainable systems that enhance life and protect the planet for generations to come.

