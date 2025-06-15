SORIANO to Deliver Keynote Address at Climate Change Forum Zurich 2025 on the Future of E-Mobility in the EU and the USA

Music World Heritage Leadership Marco Antonio Soriano

SORIANO, the pioneering innovator in electric mobility, is proud to announce its participation as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Climate Change Forum

We are not just building electric vehicles, we are building the infrastructure, intelligence, and international cooperation required to transform how the world moves” — SORIANO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SORIANO, the pioneering innovator in electric mobility, is proud to announce its participation as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Climate Change Forum: Global Investment in Sustainable Development, taking place in Zurich from 29 September to 2 October 2025. The event gathers world leaders, entrepreneurs, and impact investors to explore solutions at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and finance.

SORIANO’s founder and CEO, Marco Antonio Soriano, will headline a keynote session focused on “The Transatlantic Evolution of E-Mobility: Innovations, Policy, and Strategic Partnerships”, offering a comprehensive look into the rapidly transforming landscape of electric transportation across both Europe and the United States.

At the heart of Soriano's address will be the strategic joint venture with Gyre9 better known as S9, a U.S.-based industrial design and manufacturing leader. This landmark partnership underscores a shared commitment to reimagining mobility with cutting-edge technology, blending Italian design excellence with American industrial scale.

“We are not just building electric vehicles,” says Soriano. “We are building the infrastructure, intelligence, and international cooperation required to transform how the world moves.”

Key topics to be addressed include:

* The rise of next-gen e-motorcycles and EV platforms.

* Insights on SORIANO’s expansion into the U.S. market** through its JV with Gyre9.

* The company’s roadmap for autonomous capabilities, battery innovation, and AI-driven systems.

* Policy frameworks supporting transatlantic collaboration in green tech.

* Visionary steps toward a zero-emissions future.

The keynote will also preview SORIANO’s upcoming product launch, which blends luxury, sustainability, and performance, designed to position the brand as a global standard bearer for e-mobility.

For more information about the event, visit [zurich.cc-forum.com](https://zurich.cc-forum.com)



For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or participation details, please contact:

Lindsay Rubinstein

Director of Global Strategy and Communications

Email: corporate@sorianogroup.com

Soriano Motori Corp

The Soriano Group

Causes and Effects of Climate Change | National Geographic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.