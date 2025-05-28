DMARC MSP Case Study: PowerDMARC Enables ImpactQuill to Launch White-Labeled DMARC Platform

DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain security solutions, has empowered marketing and SEO consultancy ImpactQuill to launch IQDMARC — a fully white-labeled DMARC monitoring and email authentication platform designed to simplify domain protection and enhance deliverability for their growing client base.With rising demand for compliance, email authentication, and brand protection, ImpactQuill turned to PowerDMARC to provide a scalable and customizable DMARC management solution. PowerDMARC enabled ImpactQuill to rebrand its AI-powered full-stack email authentication service suite through its White Label MSP Partner Program “PowerDMARC is exceptionally great in terms of setting your expectations, the team is amazing, from configuration to taking it forward to support,” said Ratnesh Roy, Founder of ImpactQuill, speaking about PowerDMARC on G2.Through the partnership, PowerDMARC delivered:- A fully white-labeled DMARC management platform- White Labeled hosted services for SPF, DKIM, DMARC, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI- Custom-branded dashboards, URL, sign-up page, and DMARC reports- Advanced threat intelligence insightsThis partnership underscores PowerDMARC’s commitment to empowering MSPs and MSSPs with comprehensive white-label solutions that help them scale security offerings and strengthen brand value. ImpactQuill clients now enjoy simplified DMARC compliance, enriched reporting, and improved email deliverability across major platforms like Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a leading SaaS platform for email authentication and domain protection, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.

