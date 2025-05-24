DMARC MSP Case Study: 1-MSP Boosts Client Security & Deliverability with PowerDMARC

1-MSP Boosts Client Security & Deliverability with PowerDMARC's MSP Partner Program

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As email threats continue to rise, managed service providers are under growing pressure to deliver scalable, effective domain protection to clients. 1-MSP, a leading US-based managed IT service provider, has achieved measurable success in this area by partnering with PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain security services. CEO of 1-MSP, Enrique Resendez, met with the CEO of PowerDMARC, Maitham Al Lawati, at MSPGeekCon25 Orlando, which led to a meaningful exchange on how partnering with PowerDMARC proved to be beneficial for 1-MSP and its clientele.Specializing in helping businesses overcome operational bottlenecks through modern email authentication managed services, 1-MSP sought a DMARC management solution that could go beyond basic implementation. The goal was to improve client security, provide transparency and visibility, and reinforce brand identity through a fully white-labeled service suite.“PowerDMARC has helped us with the tools and the reports to get detailed insights into customer domains and where they’re at, and we love the branding!” said Enrique Resendez, CEO of 1-MSP at MSPGeekCon 2025.PowerDMARC's multi-tenant platform offered 1-MSP a complete suite of email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, and BIMI—streamlined into a single, user-friendly interface. Designed for MSPs, the platform includes DMARC white labeling , allowing 1-MSP to fully rebrand the platform and reports as their own!Key outcomes for 1-MSP included:- Faster Deployment: Rolled out email authentication protocols across multiple client domains with ease.- Deeper Insights: Gained granular visibility into domain threats, helping clients make informed security decisions.- Branded Experience: Delivered customized reports and hosted solutions under their own brand identity.- Stronger Value Proposition: Enhanced client relationships by offering proactive email security and compliance services for Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft email senders.PowerDMARC’s MSP Partner Program enables partners like 1-MSP to scale email authentication and domain security services without the overhead, while adding recurring revenue streams.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a leading SaaS platform for email authentication and domain protection, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.

