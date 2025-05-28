PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Land Consulting (ALC), Arizona’s ​AI data center investment fund​ led by Anita Verma-Lallian, has closed on a landmark $51 million land deal, further solidifying its position as a driving force in the state’s AI infrastructure race. In a major vote of confidence, renowned venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has joined the investment group backing the deal, alongside other prominent tech investors. This partnership highlights the growing momentum behind Arizona as the nation’s next epicenter for AI and advanced computing.“Investing in AI infrastructure is not only critical to solving our economic challenges, it is a matter of national security. This project can accommodate over 1GW and is ideally situated for us to continue to support America’s lead in AI. This data center project is led by a great team - I’m excited to partner with Anita and do more of this over time.”​ - Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social CapitalThe transaction ​i​s the second for ​ALC's Anita Verma Lallian's strategic vision to meet surging demand for AI-ready real estate, with the newly acquired land positioned among high-profile neighbors, including Bill Gates, Toll Brothers, and the Howard Hughes Corporation.​"Partnering with Chamath represents more than just capital. It's an alignment of vision for America's AI future. When you have Bill Gates building his smart city next door and tech titans choosing Arizona over Silicon Valley, it's clear we're witnessing a historic shift. This $51 million acquisition is a declaration that the future of AI infrastructure will be built on Arizona soil." - Antia Verma-Lallian, Arizona Land ConsultingWHY BILLIONAIRES ARE BETTING ON ARIZONAThe state’s explosive growth as a tech and infrastructure hub is no accident. Key factors driving ALC’s latest acquisition include:- Energy innovation: ALC is pioneering sustainable solutions, including partnerships in waterless cooling technology for data centers and exploring next-gen power sources like fusion and renewables.- Pro-growth environment: Businesses are flocking to Arizona, seeking relief from California’s regulatory hurdles and rising costs.- Critical land scarcity: One of the last large, contiguous tracts available in the region—a prime asset amid Phoenix’s tech boom.- Disaster-resistant geography: No hurricanes, earthquakes, or wildfires—ideal for mission-critical data centers.ALC’s TRACK RECORD OF SUCCESS- #1 AI data center fund in Arizona, with a proven history of high-value land transactions.- Strategic positioning near Bill Gates’ $25B smart city, Belmont, which will rely on AI-powered infrastructure, including edge computing.- The previous Tract sale deal reinforced ALC’s role in shaping the state’s tech landscape."The AI opportunity can only scale if we have the infrastructure to support it. Suitable land for data center development is in short supply, and Hassayampa is the most attractive project I’ve seen. DYA is partnering with ALC on this because there is going to be a massive shortage of compute for years to come. - Ethan Agarwal, Managing Partner, DYA Capital.As Microsoft, Blackstone, and other giants expand in Arizona, ALC’s latest move signals a new chapter in scalable, sustainable AI infrastructure. The U.S. must keep building to outpace global competitors, ​especially China, and ALC is ensuring the foundation is laid right here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.