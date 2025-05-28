Table 1912 Celebrates Grand Opening in Cedar Falls

Modern Dining with Local Flavor Returns May 31

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Home Communities is excited to announce the grand reopening of Table 1912, an approachable fine dining restaurant inside Jorgensen Plaza at 5307 Caraway Lane. Reopening to the public on Saturday, May 31, Table 1912 invites guests to enjoy a new menu and refreshed atmosphere that blends classic hospitality with an updated culinary style.

Opening night guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne and a first look at the new menu, created by Executive Chef Matt McDonell.

“The reopening of Table 1912 is part of our broader vision to bring people together through meaningful experiences,” said Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities. “This space has always held significance for our residents and community, and we’re excited to see it flourish with new energy.”

The updated concept centers around a seasonal menu that emphasizes fresh, local ingredients and globally inspired techniques. Dishes such as bacon jam croquettes and salmon roulade reflect McDonell’s thoughtful approach to flavor and presentation.

“We’ve created something that feels approachable but still special,” said McDonell. “Our menu tells the story of local Iowa ingredients, seasonal inspiration, and heartfelt cooking. We can’t wait to share it with new and returning guests.”

With warm interiors, soft lighting, and an intimate setting, Table 1912 is designed for both everyday dining and special occasions. Whether you’re planning a date night, family gathering, or just a great meal out, the experience promises quality food and service in a welcoming environment.

Table 1912 will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. starting May 31. Reservations for the grand opening and beyond can be made at table1912.com or by calling (319) 859-9334.

Table 1912 is a chef-led restaurant offering modern American cuisine with a focus on local ingredients and thoughtful service. Named for the year Western Home was founded, the restaurant honors its legacy of connection and care while offering a fresh approach to fine dining. Learn more at table1912.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.