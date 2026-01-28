Thomas Cuisine Donates 8,600 Pounds of Beef to The Idaho Foodbank

Partnership with Central Montana Beef Expands Access to REAL Food Across Idaho

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine, in partnership with Central Montana Beef, donated more than 8,600 pounds of grass-fed and grass-finished beef to The Idaho Foodbank — equating to nearly 46,000 servings of protein to help Idahoans access nourishing meals.

The donation was distributed through The Idaho Foodbank’s statewide network of 400 partner agencies and feeding sites, supporting both family food access and community meal programs. With high-quality protein increasingly difficult to secure at scale, the contribution helps expand variety and nutritional value for neighbors across the state.

“We’re proud to support The Idaho Foodbank and the communities they serve,” said Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine. “Ensuring access to nourishing, REAL food is essential, and this partnership helps meet that need across Idaho.”

“Receiving high-quality grass-fed beef that’s packaged in family-ready portions makes a real difference,” said Jennifer Erickson, Food and Safety Compliance Manager of The Idaho Foodbank. “It allows our network to get more protein to more neighbors across the state safely and equitably. We’re grateful to Thomas Cuisine and Central Montana Beef for making this donation possible.”

For more information about The Idaho Foodbank and how to support its work statewide, visit idahofoodbank.org. For more information about Thomas Cuisine, visit thomascuisine.com.

About Thomas Cuisine:

Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, healthcare providers, independent schools, and senior living communities nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dietitians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.

Contact:

Caylie Shelton, PR, Thomas Cuisine – caylie@tuutiaagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

