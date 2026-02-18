Crytica Security Partners with Technologent to Expand Rapid Threat Detection in Hospitality and Gaming Environments

Technologent’s depth of experience in hospitality and gaming makes them a natural partner as Crytica brings internal rapid malware detection to these high-availability environments.” — C. Kerry Nemovicher, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and President of Crytica Security

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crytica Security, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Technologent, a global technology services provider with deep expertise in the hospitality and gaming industries. Crytica is the first patented, multi-mesh, survivable Rapid Detection & Alert™ (RDA™) solution for malware detection. The partnership expands Crytica’s reach into high-value, always-on environments where rapid detection, operational continuity, and customer trust are critical to business performance.

Hospitality, gaming, and entertainment organizations operate complex ecosystems of operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and information technology (IT) systems that must remain continuously available to support guest experiences, revenue operations, and physical security. These environments are increasingly targeted by cyber attackers seeking fast lateral movement and high-impact disruption, yet many of the systems involved are resource-constrained and difficult to protect with traditional cybersecurity tools.

“Technologent’s depth of experience in hospitality and gaming makes them a natural partner as Crytica brings internal rapid malware detection to these high-availability environments,” says C. Kerry Nemovicher, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and President of Crytica Security. “Technologent will help deploy our rapid, deterministic detection in operations where traditional defenses often fail to see what is happening inside the device.”

Technologent will serve as an integrator, advisor, and consultant, delivering Crytica’s RDA solution as part of its cybersecurity and technology services. By pairing Technologent’s industry-specific expertise with Crytica’s ultra-lightweight, embedded RDA technology, organizations gain rapid, edge-based malware detection without disrupting operations. The result is earlier visibility into malicious activity and faster response in environments where even brief delays can carry outsized operational and financial consequences.

“Most cybersecurity professionals agree that the odds favor every organization experiencing a digital attack,” explains David Martinez, Security Practice Director at Technologent. “With Crytica Security and their resilient architecture, our customers can be confident that even when the bad actors make it through the door, the platform stays up and in the fight. And with Crytica’s time-to-detect performance, countering malicious attacks happens not in days, but in minutes or seconds.”

To learn more about Crytica Security and its approach to rapid threat detection, visit www.cryticasecurity.com. Organizations interested in exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to reach out here.

About Crytica Security:

Crytica Security is the first patented, multi-mesh, survivable Rapid Detection & Alert™ (RDA) solution for malware that can be embedded in industrial control system operational technologies (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and information technologies (IT) to complement and dramatically improve existing XDR, MDR, and EDR cyber defense stacks within government agencies, enterprises, healthcare institutions, and public utilities. For more information, please visit www.cryticasecurity.com.

Crytica Security — IF YOU CAN'T DETECT, YOU CAN'T PROTECT.®

