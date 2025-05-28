Hancock County, GA (May 27, 2025) - At the request of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of John Wesley Thomas age 63, of Sparta, GA.

On May 23, 2025, Thomas’ body was found in the woods near the 300 block of Guill Cemetery Road in Hancock County. A GBI Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-6471 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.