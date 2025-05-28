Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,329 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE - CRASH

       

CASE#: 25A4003053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/08/25 approximately 5:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley Stalker

AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2006 Toyota Corolla Matrix

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Substantial

 

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center                   

WEATHER: Snowing        

ROAD COND: wet

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/08/2025 at approximately 5:08 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle rollover in the area of Chelsea Rd in Corinth, VT. Upon arriving on scene the operator was being extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.  Troopers were unable to speak with Stalker at the hospital.  Further investigation determined Stalker was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation.  On 05/27/2025 Troopers made contact with Stalker at his residence and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/25          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more