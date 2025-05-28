St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - CRASH

CASE#: 25A4003053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/08/25 approximately 5:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley Stalker

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2006 Toyota Corolla Matrix

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Substantial

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD COND: wet

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/08/2025 at approximately 5:08 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle rollover in the area of Chelsea Rd in Corinth, VT. Upon arriving on scene the operator was being extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Troopers were unable to speak with Stalker at the hospital. Further investigation determined Stalker was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. On 05/27/2025 Troopers made contact with Stalker at his residence and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/25

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.