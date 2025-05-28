St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE - CRASH
CASE#: 25A4003053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/08/25 approximately 5:08 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Riley Stalker
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2006 Toyota Corolla Matrix
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Substantial
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD COND: wet
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/08/2025 at approximately 5:08 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle rollover in the area of Chelsea Rd in Corinth, VT. Upon arriving on scene the operator was being extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Troopers were unable to speak with Stalker at the hospital. Further investigation determined Stalker was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. On 05/27/2025 Troopers made contact with Stalker at his residence and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/25
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
