Review finds Basin Plan environmental flows boosting River Murray ecosystems, biodiversity

Release date: 28/05/25

Among the findings was that increased freshwater flows through the barrages has increased the resilience of fish species including black bream, greenback flounder and small-mouthed hardyhead.

Upstream, increasing connectivity of wetlands and floodplains has improved outcomes for native freshwater fish, vegetation and waterbird species.

The report also emphasises the need to recover the 450GL of environmental water as soon as possible, and from the southern Basin, to maximise environmental outcomes across the system, including increasing resilience to climate change.

Under the Albanese and Malinauskas governments, 100 times more environmental water is being delivered than the previous Liberal National Coalition Government achieved in its lifetime.

The Plan’s 450GL environmental water target, which is absolutely critical for South Australia and the health of the entire River, has surged to 286GL under Labor, compared to the Coalition’s 2GL over a decade.

As a result, the River Murray and its wetlands and tributaries are in significantly better shape, despite drought conditions throughout parts of South Australia and western Victoria.

The assessment found:

Water for the environment is essential for ecosystems to thrive and its coordinated delivery along the entire length of the River Murray has contributed to improved environmental outcomes in SA.

The operation of infrastructure, including floodplain and wetland regulators, has expanded water delivery areas, increasing connectivity and improving outcomes for native fish, vegetation and waterbird species.

Increased freshwater flows through the barrages have provided critical pathways for the movement of fish and increased resilience of species, including black bream, greenback flounder and small-mouthed hardyhead.

The Basin Plan has provided improved environmental outcomes during low flow periods, likely preventing similar outcomes to those during the Millennium Drought, but more is needed to ensure ongoing recovery and health.

Despite improvements, challenges remain particularly in the southern Coorong and sustained actions, operations and additional investment are required to secure long-term environmental outcomes.

The Basin Plan was adopted by the Australian Government in 2012 and aims to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of the Murray-Darling Basin.

Full implementation of the Basin Plan is vital to protect the Murray-Darling Basin’s internationally recognised wetlands, and to maintain healthy aquatic environments that support irrigation, water supply, recreation and tourism.

To read the report, visit: Department for Environment and Water - Basin Plan evaluation

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

This evaluation has reinforced the importance of delivering the Basin Plan in full, including final 450GL of environmental water and addressing water delivery constraints, to ensure the health of the River Murray and protect our unique ecosystems.

Through this prolonged dry spell, that water has become even more important for the river’s ecology to ensure we maintain a healthy aquatic environment, which supports water supply, irrigation, recreation and tourism.

The Malinauskas Government will continue to advocate for a healthy river system as we approach a critical time for implementation of the Plan ahead of a review in 2026.

The Albanese Government, including former federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek, have delivered on their commitment to provide South Australia it’s fair share and to get the Plan back on track and these results further highlight this.

This is in stark contrast to years of failed Liberal National policies that created division between communities, delivered very little in the way of efficiency measures and did nothing whatsoever for the ecological health of the River system.