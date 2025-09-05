Women’s health in the spotlight

Release date: 05/09/25

The Malinauskas Government will bring together leaders from across the public and private sectors, unions, health experts and advocates for a dedicated roundtable on dealing with endometriosis and reproductive health challenges in the workplace.

The announcement during Women’s Health Week recognises endometriosis has a profound impact on the lives of many South Australians. One in seven women are impacted, often facing barriers to work, study, sport and community participation due to pain.

The roundtable will be held on Thursday 2 October 2025. It responds directly to recommendations from the Select Committee on Endometriosis, led by Member for Waite Catherine Hutchesson MP, which called on the State Government to facilitate a stakeholder forum to address reproductive health challenges in the workplace.

The Committee heard directly from women and girls about the stigma and misunderstanding about endometriosis, and about the toll it takes on their daily lives.

The roundtable will be hosted by the Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, with an address from the Minister for Health and Wellbeing.

A panel of experts, including Ms Hutchesson, will discuss the impacts of endometriosis across areas including health, economic wellbeing and leadership and participation.

Approximately 50 leaders are expected to attend, with panellists to include women with lived experience, researchers and advocates.

The roundtable is part of the government’s broader strategy to improve women’s health, promote gender equality and reduce barriers to economic and leadership participation for women and girls.

Other women’s health initiatives introduced by the Malinauskas Government include:

Pharmacy services

Introducing UTI treatment at pharmacies

Introducing resupply of the contraceptive pill at pharmacies

Better health screenings

New BreastScreen SA HQ in the CBD

Mount Barker BreastScreen SA Clinic now permanent

Added breast density reporting

Reopened ShineSA in the north for sexual and cervical cancer screening

More hospital services

Building a new Women’s and Children’s Hospital

New Birthing Unit at Whyalla Hospital

New virtual Women’s Assessment Service for early pregnancy loss

Focus in Parliament

Implementing the recommendations of the Endometriosis Committee

Apology in Parliament for women affected by pelvic mesh implants

Holding an inquiry into stillbirth

The Government continues to progress the recommendations of the Endometriosis Committee, with the SA Health Steering Committee meeting for the first time today. This group is led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s and Children’s Health Network, and includes other clinical leads and experts, consumer representatives and advocates.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Malinauskas Labor Government is strongly committed to improving the health and wellbeing of women and girls in South Australia.

This was a groundbreaking inquiry into the impact endometriosis has on women and girls in our community. We heard about the barriers and now we are working on the solutions.

Women shouldn’t be disadvantaged in the workplace due to pain and reproductive health challenges.

Our Government has also introduced a raft of other initiatives to improve the health and wellbeing of women in SA, including access to UTI treatment and a resupply of the oral contraceptive pill at pharmacies.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

I have spoken with many women about the impact of endometriosis on their ability to equally and actively participate in work, study, sport and every aspect of community life and about the stigma and misunderstanding they’ve experienced.

The inquiry powerfully confirmed women’s experiences of the barriers they can face.

We are convening this roundtable to collectively build on these shared insights and to advance change that takes down barriers to the economic and leadership participation of women experiencing endometriosis and other health challenges.

Attributable to Catherine Hutchesson

As both the Chair of the Select Committee and someone who has lived with endometriosis, I know firsthand the pain, the stigma and the barriers it creates for so many women and girls.

Throughout the inquiry, we heard powerful stories from women who felt their pain was dismissed or misunderstood, and who struggled to stay engaged in work, study and community life. Endometriosis is not just a health issue, it is an equality issue that sees too many women being prevented from reaching their full potential.

This roundtable was one of the recommendations of the Committee, and I am hopeful that it will bring us one step closer to breaking down those barriers, raising awareness and creating real, practical change in workplaces and across our community.