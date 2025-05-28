Neuro Wellness Centers Launches SAINT® TMS in South FL: Groundbreaking Depression Treatment with Dual Open House Events

Join us for live demos, expert talks, and a ribbon-cutting as SAINT® TMS—an FDA-authorized 5-day treatment for depression—officially debuts on the East Coast.

“Patients fly in from around the world for access to this treatment, and now it’s right here in Coral Springs.” — Shelly Lahn, CEO of Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America is proud to announce the official launch of SAINTTMS (Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy) in South Florida. While the treatment has been available to patients at the center since March, this June marks its formal debut to the public, professional community, and regional leaders—solidifying Neuro Wellness as the only certified private outpatient provider of SAINTTMS on the East Coast.To commemorate this milestone, Neuro Wellness will host two special events in June, beginning with an in-person Open House on Thursday, June 5, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at its newly expanded Coral Springs facility. This evening of innovation and community connection will offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at the SAINTTMS technology, with live demonstrations and discussions from leaders in psychiatric care.The event will feature representatives from Magnus Medical, the developers of the SAINTsystem, along with Stanford University-affiliated experts who will discuss the origins and rapid clinical impact of the therapy. 3T Radiology, Neuro Wellness’ imaging partner, will also be present to explain the role of functional MRI in patient treatment planning.“We’ve already seen remarkable changes in our patients’ lives since introducing SAINTTMS earlier this year,” said Shelly Lahn, CEO of Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America. “This launch is our way of inviting the broader community to see what’s possible when science, precision medicine, and compassion come together.”The evening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Parkland Chamber of Commerce, joined by the City of Parkland and Coral Springs city officials, first responders, and mental health advocates. This celebration underscores the importance of expanding access to life-saving, evidence-based treatments for those struggling with depression—especially when other options have failed.For those unable to attend in person, a virtual open house will take place the following week on June 10th from 4PM-6PM, offering participants a comprehensive introduction to SAINTTMS, including a presentation from the co-developer of SAINT, expert Q&A, and a deep dive into the clinical results emerging from the treatment.About SAINTTMSSAINTTMS was developed by researchers at Stanford University, and is FDA-authorized for patients with treatment-resistant depression. It differs from conventional TMS therapy in both speed and efficacy—delivering intensive, targeted magnetic stimulation over five consecutive days, with each session taking only ten minutes.This accelerated protocol has demonstrated remission rates of up to 90% in clinical trials, making it a groundbreaking alternative for individuals who have not responded to antidepressants or traditional talk therapy.At Neuro Wellness, SAINTTMS is delivered with a highly personalized approach, guided by functional brain imaging that identifies the precise regions of the brain in need of modulation.“Patients fly in from around the world for access to this treatment, and now it’s right here in Coral Springs,” said Lahn. “Our goal is to make this therapy available to more people—especially those who’ve been told they’re out of options.”Event DetailsIn-Person Open House and Official Launch🗓️ Thursday, June 5, 2025🕔 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM📍 Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America9734 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065🎟️ Reserve your FREE ticket on Eventbrite:Virtual Open House🗓️ Tuesday, June 10, 2025🕔 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM🎟️ https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/klmLYULOSNOZj5JYdBvM5A#/registration 💻 Online access to presentations, Q&A, and SAINTinsightsAbout Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of AmericaNeuro Wellness TMS Centers of America is a leader in delivering advanced psychiatric care through state-of-the-art technologies and compassionate, individualized treatment. Our comprehensive services include SAINTTMS, PrTMS, traditional TMS, IV Ketamine Infusions, SPRAVATO(esketamine), medication management, therapy, Ketamine/Spravato Assisted therapy, support groups as well as customized intensive therapy. The Coral Springs-based center of excellence serves as a regional hub for patients seeking breakthrough mental health solutions.Media Contact:📞 Shelly Weiss Lahn📧 305-458-8378

