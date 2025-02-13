Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America Expands its Center of Excellence with the Addition of SAINT® TMS Therapy

Five-day breakthrough treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Neuro Wellness becomes the First Commercially Available Private Clinic on the East Coast to Offer 5-Day Breakthrough Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

We are excited to offer the official SAINT® protocol. Now accessible in a clinical setting, can provide life-changing treatment to patients who cannot commit to traditional six-week protocols.” — Shelly Lahn, CEO of Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America, a nationally recognized Center of Excellence for Mental Health, proudly announces the installation of the SAINTneuromodulation system, an advanced, rapid-acting and personalized treatment for people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD).Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America is now the fourth private outpatient clinic in the United States and the first on the East Coast to offer SAINTtherapy. This means, patients now have access to this groundbreaking, FDA-cleared treatment outside of a hospital or research setting, making it significantly more accessible to those seeking expedited care.A Breakthrough in Depression Treatment-The SAINTneuromodulation system, developed by Magnus Medical, Inc., is FDA- cleared for treating adults with MDD who have not responded to antidepressant medications. SAINTtherapy works by leveraging advanced functional MRI imaging and a proprietary algorithm to pinpoint the optimal anatomical target for precise, personalized neurostimulation.The treatment is performed on an accelerated five-day timeline, significantly reducing standard treatment duration from 6 weeks to days.Clinical studies have shown remarkable outcomes:In a double-blinded randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating SAINT, 79% of people in the active treatment arm entered remission of depression symptoms following the five-day treatment protocol, compared to people in the sham (placebo) arm, where only 13% entered remission.The SAINT neuromodulation system has additionally been studied in non-RCT (open-label) studies. Overall, the therapy has been shown to be effective in treating MDD, with approximately 80-90% of patients achieving remission following the five-day treatment protocol.“Major depression is one of the most prevalent mental health disorders, and treatment-resistant depression remains one of the most difficult to manage effectively" said Dr. Daniel Pietras, Medical Director at Neuro Wellness Centers of America. “There is an urgent need for more effective treatments, and SAINTtherapy has demonstrated an incredible impact in clinical settings. By offering this cutting-edge therapy in an outpatient setting, we are expanding access to a solution that may help those struggling with severe, intractable depression regain their quality of life in just one week.”“We are honored to be able to offer the official SAINTprotocol,” said Shelly Lahn, CEO of Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America. “Until now, this treatment has been primarily available in hospital settings or research centers. Making SAINTtherapy accessible in a private clinical setting, we can provide life-changing treatment to patients across the country—including first responders, international patients, and those who cannot commit to traditional six-week protocols.”Excellence in Advanced Neuromodulation & Imaging-As leaders in neuromodulation for many years, Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America continues to push the boundaries of precision treatment through its partnership with 3T Radiology & Research, ensuring:🔹 The most advanced functional MRI (fMRI) imaging available for precise, personalized treatment planning🔹 Unparalleled diagnostic accuracy for optimized therapeutic outcomes🔹 State-of-the-art technology that enhances the efficacy of SAINTand other neuromodulation therapiesHow SAINTWorksThe SAINTneuromodulation system uses functional fMRI images of brain activity to identify the most strongly connected portions of the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex with regard to a deeper subregion called the subgenual cingulate. In people who have MDD, the subgenual cingulate becomes overactive, and the ability to prevent negative thoughts is reduced.Using SAINTtherapy to precisely stimulate part of the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, the activity in the subgenual cingulate is reduced, and mood regulation and balance can be restored.A Faster, More Intensive ApproachUnlike traditional transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), which can take 6-9 weeks, SAINTtherapy is completed in just 5 days:● 10 treatment sessions per day● Each session lasts 10 minutes, with 50-minute breaks● Total treatment duration: 5 consecutive daysThis high-dose, short-duration protocol allows patients to experience relief faster, making it an ideal time-efficient alternative to traditional antidepressant therapies.About Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of AmericaAs a Center of Excellence in Neuromodulation, Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America offers cutting-edge, evidence-based treatments for patients whose depression has not responded to traditional medication or psychotherapy. In addition to SAINTNeuro Wellness provides:✔PrTMS (Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)✔ Spravato(Intranasal Ketamine)✔ Intravenous Ketamine TherapyFor more information call:Tel: 954-709-1599

