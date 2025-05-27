Mayor Wu Announces City's Plan for a Safe, Healthy Summer in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the City of Boston’s comprehensive Plan for a Safe, Healthy and Active Summer 2025 across all Boston’s neighborhoods. This plan serves as a guide for the City’s ongoing, year round efforts to address the root causes of violence through a public health approach, while creating conditions for peace and community healing. Mayor Wu also announced the transition of the Mayor’s Community Safety Team into the Boston Public Health Commission’s Office of Violence Prevention, led jointly by Isaac Yablo, emphasizing the collaboration across City agencies and community partners in preventing violence in Boston. In recognition of the work Boston is doing to be the country’s safest major city, Cummings Foundation is providing $1 million, with an intent for additional funding in future years, to support expanding violence prevention efforts in the summer and extend their impact year round in Boston.

“In Boston, being a home for everyone means being a welcoming, family-friendly hub all year round,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These cross-departmental efforts with our public safety and public health partners ensure that our residents can access services, programming, and community no matter their age or where they live in the City.”

In an effort to ensure the City’s summer safety efforts across City departments best reflect the needs of Boston residents, the Mayor’s Community Safety Team prioritized direct community engagement with residents by hosting nine Village Vibes, neighborhood specific resource fairs held around the city. This year, additional new updates to this summer’s safety plan include creating targeted opportunities for previously underserved groups, including young women. The City’s Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement will also be hosting Boston After Dark programming again, to give youth a fun and safe place to gather every Friday evening at multiple sites throughout school vacation.

“Preventing violence is a year round priority, but we have short term work to do and have summer-specific challenges to strategize around,” said Isaac Yablo, Senior Advisor for Community Safety and Director of the Office of Violence Prevention. “This is why we worked hand-in-hand with the community to build this cross-departmental, data-driven, evidence-informed, humanity-centered plan that is truly, ‘for community, by community.’”

To build Boston’s capacity to prevent violence and provide public health-focused services to the community in a stronger, more unified way, Yablo will join the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) as Director of the Office of Violence Prevention. Yablo will also continue to serve as Senior Advisor to the Mayor. The work of the Community Safety team will be incorporated into BPHC’s Office of Violence Prevention.

“At the Boston Public Health Commission, we view violence as a public health priority that significantly harms entire communities as well as individual residents and their families,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We welcome Isaac to BPHC and look forward to collaborating with him to advance the next phase of our public health-led approach to violence prevention, response, and community healing.”

Additionally, City departments are working closely with the Boston Police Department (BPD) to identify and focus violence reduction efforts in opportunity zones, areas that have historically experienced a higher rate of violence. BPD will provide a positive police presence in locations where violence is concentrated and supplement the City’s ongoing efforts to engage individuals at the highest risk for violence. To improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods, BPD will also coordinate closely with various agencies to address large-scale congregating and disturbances with a safe, preventative approach.

"As a Department, we continue to proactively create new opportunities for our officers to engage with, and listen to those we serve. No matter the season, trust remains the foundation of our overall strategy for public safety in Boston, it is what Community Policing is built on. We are a data-driven Department, but partnerships are crucial to addressing crime and fear of crime," said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. "During the summer months we know there are more daylight hours, kids are out of school and there are more opportunities for encounters that in some cases lead to conflict or violence. The warmer weather also brings renewed issues with illegal street racing and moped/ scooter activity that create unsafe situations and seriously impacts the lives of our residents. We tailor our strategies on a daily basis around these or other conditions that impact the safety of those we serve. Our partnership with the public is critical, but so many other partners play a role in safety. To name a few, the Mayor’s Community Safety Team, YouthConnect, our BEST clinicians and taking part in HUB Tables allows us to address the needs of individuals who may be vulnerable in our communities. Community CompStat and our new Community Interaction Teams (CIT) are effective tools in supporting adaptable deployment of our officers by pairing daily community feedback with data and statistical information. We thank the public, the business community and all of our partners for being such an active part of keeping our City safe."

Today, Mayor Wu announced the City is receiving a $1 million donation from Cummings Foundation, with an intent for additional funding in future years, to support the City’s year round work to prevent violence and to advance the City’s Plan to End Violence. This funding will benefit summer activation efforts such as block parties, Boston After Dark, and summer job opportunities for Boston youth, as well as services that operate beyond the summer months.

"Cummings Foundation has been pleased to support hundreds of impactful organizations over the years, but this is a unique opportunity to contribute to a truly collaborative and holistic effort to build an even safer, healthier Boston," said Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes. "The City’s approach reflects our shared commitment to fostering safety, opportunity, and wellbeing in every neighborhood. Boston is setting a national example, and we are honored to be part of this effort.”

“I would like to thank the Mayor and the entire team for a comprehensive plan that centers the voice of the community. It is imperative that all resources city, state, and federal continue to be deployed to eliminate violence in the city of Boston,” said State Representative Russell Holmes.

“As Chair of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice, I believe that keeping our communities safe this summer requires a comprehensive, community-driven approach. That means working together—across city departments, neighborhoods, and generations—to build trust, address root causes, and create real opportunities. From ensuring safe public spaces to investing in our youth, this work is about making Boston a city where everyone feels seen, supported, and safe,” said City Councilor Henry Santana, Chair of Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

“A safe summer isn’t just a priority—it’s a shared responsibility,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4). “That means bringing every city department and community partner to the table, and focusing not simply on response, but on prevention. We keep our neighborhoods safe by addressing the root causes—making sure our young people have jobs, our families have food on the table, and our residents have access to safe spaces where community can thrive. That’s how we build a safer summer and a healthier Boston.”

Prioritizing Public Health

In addition to serving as Mayor Wu’s Senior Advisor on Community Safety, thanks to the advocacy and partnership of the Black Men and Boys Commission, Isaac Yablo will also serve as the Director of BPHC’s Office of Violence Prevention— creating additional public health resources for the City’s community safety work and expanding Isaac’s team. BPHC’s Office of Violence Prevention offers a variety of ongoing violence intervention and prevention initiatives aimed at supporting residents impacted by violence and fostering community healing. Within the department, there is the Life Course Health Unit, which includes the Safe and Successful Youth Initiative (SSYI), Promoting Potential Boston, and Men’s Health Initiative. All together these programs reduce violence by working with individuals who are most at risk of gun violence, to connect them with mental health services, educational opportunities, and workforce programs. By providing more intensive support and services to those individuals more regularly impacted by or engaged in violence, these strategies address entrenched issues at the root of violence. BPHC’s work also includes a broad scope of prevention, response, and healing services through the Community Healing and Response Network, Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, the Capacity Building and Training Initiative, and the Domestic, Sexual, and Gender-Based Violence Initiative.

“Violence is not only prevented by the police department. We appreciate them as an important partner but it’s our neighborhoods, our communities, and folks that never have a title that make changes in and around our community," said Tito Jackson, Chair of the Commission on Black Men and Boys. “The greatness of this city is judged by what happens in our neighborhoods and what happens to the people who represent our future - our young people.”

To meet Bostonians’ growing health needs, address longstanding gaps in access, and elevate mental and behavioral health, BPHC’s Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness will continue to promote and improve mental health and wellness for everyone in Boston this summer by removing the stigma associated with finding support and treatment for mental health issues. Additionally, the Center will help residents get the mental health support they need through collaborating with external partners to provide population-specific external resources.

BPHC’s Child Adolescent Health Division will welcome and engage 110 Boston students at UMass Boston this July for the annual Summer Enrichment Program. This summer’s theme is “Real Talk, Real Change,” and it is about having honest conversations about challenges, solutions, and the roles everyone plays in shaping a better future. Students will participate in workshops, internships, and electives that include film, podcasting, and financial literacy.

Expanding Youth Jobs and Summer Programming

In addition to scaling up programs to address root causes of violence, Mayor Wu remains committed to expanding career pathways and connecting young people across neighborhoods to opportunity. This commitment is underscored by the Mayor’s Youth Job Guarantee, a commitment by the City that every BPS student has access to a paid summer job. The City has strategically engaged youth in various ways to ensure equitable access to employment opportunities for the upcoming summer season. Of note, the City hosted two youth job fairs at the Reggie Lewis Center and six neighborhood pop-up fairs to connect youth and their families to jobs and resources. In total, over 5,000 young people attended these events.

The City is still accepting applications for futureBOS, the 2025 Summer Youth Employment Program, including all Successlink job opportunities. Boston youth and young adults ages 14-24 can apply at boston.gov/futureBOS. The program starts June 23 and ends August 29, 2025. Job applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but youth are encouraged to apply early. A step-by-step guide is available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.

Each summer, departments within the Human Services cabinet, including Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement (OYEA), and Boston Public Library serve thousands of youth and families, engaging youth in a variety of programs, community events, and employment opportunities.

The successful Boston After Dark Friday evening series, held in collaboration with BCYF and YMCA centers last summer, will return with events on Friday nights, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., from June 27 through August 30. This year, the City is expanding programming with more YMCA sites that will bring Boston After Dark to more neighborhoods. Human Services will also add programming and activities for teens in the weeks between school and summer jobs, at the beginning and end of summer. In addition, OYEA will be continuing their YouthLine service, a resource hub connecting youth and families to more than 400 services and events.

“Youth nights at the Mattahunt was a great way to network and hang out with co-workers. I really enjoyed connecting socially with my peers and it gives the youth something to look forward to,” said Brivonnay Valcourt, attendee of 2024 Boston After Dark programming at the BCYF Mattahunt in Mattapan.

“We hosted a teen paint night for Boston After Dark back on July 19 and it was a huge success with about 30 painters! Teen events are super important! Offering different events and activities opens doors to new experiences. These experiences help teenagers in their personal lives. It gives them a sense of belonging and helps build self confidence and friendships,” said Lauren Logan, Site Director of the BCYF Martin Pino in East Boston.

This additional programming builds on BCYF’s existing summer programming, OYEA’s summer events, and BCYF’s teen engagement. More information can be found at www.boston.gov/youth.

Community Engagement

Building on the Mayor’s commitment to tackle the root causes of violence, the City of Boston is enhancing the Community Engagement Cabinet's “Adopt A Block” initiative. This program partners with various faith communities to support residents and families in neighborhoods that have historically seen an increase in violence during the summer months. Senior Faith-Based Advisor Will Dickerson leads this initiative aimed to build trust between the City and residents, strengthen relationships between the City and critical faith organizations, provide opportunities for community engagement, and improve the delivery of City services to families most impacted by violence. Unity Walks will take place from June to August, bringing residents of all faiths together to walk through their neighborhoods.

Summer 2025 Unity Walk Schedule:

Thursday, June 5 - 5:30 p.m.

Harambee Park, 15 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

Thursday, June 12 - 5:30 p.m.

Erie /Ellington Playground, 47 Ellington Street, Roxbury

Tuesday, July 2 - 5:30 p.m.

Malcolm X Park, 2700 Washington Street, Roxbury

Thursday, July 24 - 5:30 p.m.

Marcella Playground, 260 Highland Street, Mattapan

Thursday, August 7 - 5:30 p.m.

Roberts Playground, 56 Dunbar Avenue, Dorchester

Thursday, August 21 - 5:30 p.m.

Ronan Park, 92 Mount Ida Road, Dorchester

“Adopt A Block Unity Walks are an excellent way to enhance community outreach and bring positivity to our neighborhoods,” said Will Dickerson, Senior Advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Faith-Based Initiatives. “Summer is one of my favorite times of the year to connect with our city's youth, clergy, residents, community stakeholders, and the police as we work together to create joyful and safe communities.”

Block Party & Summer Activation Grants

Mayor Wu recently announced applications are open for the third year of block party grants. This funding effort is to encourage residents to connect with their neighbors and experience the joy of building a stronger community. Residents and community groups who apply for the mini-grants can receive up to $750 to purchase food, party supplies, lawn games, and other items for summer block parties to make it easier and more affordable for neighborhoods to hold community gatherings.

The block party grant builds on the Mayor's commitment to fostering a fun, safe, and healthy summer in Boston. Last year, the Office of Civic Organizing (OCO) provided 52 grants to residents and community groups hosting block parties totalling more than $30,000 across Boston.

Mayor Wu also today announced the third iteration of the City’s Summer Activation Mini-Grants. These mini-grants, administered by the Mayor’s Community Safety team, represent a $100,000 investment focused on empowering organizations' efforts to activate social spaces and build community with residents throughout the summer months. The City will be awarding grants to various neighborhood associations, tenant task force organizations, and grassroot community-based organizations across Boston in the near future.

Extreme Heat and Cooling Resources

As Boston prepares for summer heat, the City is prioritizing equitable access to cooling and shade as part of a broader strategy for climate resilience and public safety. To support residents during extreme heat, the City continues to offer Pop-Up Misting Tents at BCYF centers, libraries, and community events. These tents, first launched in 2022, provide shade and evaporative cooling. The City will also open Outdoor Cool Spaces at Boston Public Library branches and BCYF community centers. These spaces feature shade, seating, lighting, misting, and 24-hour Wi-Fi access. Additionally, the City of Boston recently mailed a summer cooling guide to all residents.