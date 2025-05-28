Strawberry Season Going Strong Despite Challenges

NASHVILLE —After a growing season marked by unpredictable weather and other hurdles, Tennessee’s farmers persevered, and strawberry season is going strong statewide. You can still savor the sweet taste of spring for a few more weeks, with Tennessee strawberries available at farmers markets and at local farms.

This growing season has had a few challenges. Below-average temperatures in late March in some parts of the state put strawberry plants at risk of frost damage. Many producers used ground covers or overhead irrigation to safeguard the growing fruit.

Another obstacle for some strawberry growers was a fungus called Neopestalotiopsis. Although the fungus poses no threat to human health, it damages every part of the strawberry plant and results in lost crops.

April and May brought above-average rainfall. Muddy fields may limit pick-your-own opportunities. While weather is beyond anyone’s control, Tennessee farmers have worked hard to protect their strawberries and provide a memorable picking experience for their customers.

Consumers can find strawberry producers and pick-your-own experiences using the Pick Tennessee Products directory at www.pickTNproducts.org. Please reach out to the farm location to check availability and hours of operation before visiting.

Pick Tennessee Products is the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s program to connect customers to local farm products. Find farms and retail stores with local products, seasonal foods, wineries, and gift baskets at www.PickTNProducts.org or with the Pick TN mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook and Instagram.

Pick Tennessee Products is dedicated to promoting and supporting Tennessee’s agricultural and forestry products, food, and craft items. By choosing Tennessee-made products, you’re helping to strengthen the state’s economy and preserve its rich heritage.