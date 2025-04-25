Financial Assistance Available for Farmers and Forest Landowners Affected by Tropical Storm Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | April 21, 2025 – On behalf of Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick C. Sheehan announced today that applications are now open for the Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund (GRRF), a $100 million initiative established to provide flexible financial assistance for current and future unmet disaster recovery needs, including Tropical Storm Helene.

"Tropical Storm Helene was an unprecedented disaster for our state, and the Governor's Response and Recovery Fund is part of a comprehensive plan to provide flexible financial resources for current and future emergencies," said Gov. Lee. "I thank the General Assembly for their partnership and acting swiftly to provide necessary relief for Tennesseans."

The initial application for GRRF offers grant funding to support local governments, non-profit organizations, businesses, farmers, and forest landowners in Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties following Tropical Storm Helene.

“We are incredibly grateful to Governor Lee for his leadership and swift action in establishing the Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “This fund provides a critical lifeline to Tennesseans working to recover from disaster, and it reflects the state’s deep commitment to supporting our communities when they need it most.”

The Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund is a vital part of Tennessee’s strategy to ensure communities have the resources they need to bounce back after disaster strikes. By providing assistance to impacted areas, the fund empowers local leaders and organizations to address immediate challenges, restore critical services, and accelerate long-term recovery efforts. This proactive approach strengthens statewide resilience and helps Tennesseans return to normalcy as quickly and safely as possible.

Eligibility and Application Process for the Initial Round

Who Can Apply: Local governments, non-profit organizations, businesses, farmers, and forest landowners in Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

How to Apply: Eligible applicants will need to submit an online application found online at www.tn.gov/tema/recover/governor-s-response-and-recovery-fund.html. Applicants will need to provide supporting documentation as part of the application.

Application Deadline: All applications must be submitted by May 31, 2025.​

For more information on eligibility criteria and to access applications, please visit the TEMA website.

