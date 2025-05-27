Submit Release
H.R. 1001, an act to provide for a memorandum of understanding to address the impacts of a certain record of decision on the Upper Colorado River Basin Fund

H.R. 1001 would require the Bureau of Reclamation and the Western Area Power Administration to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) related to the effects of a 2024 record of decision that allows experiments on water releases at Glen Canyon Dam. Under the MOU, the agencies would develop a plan to address how the record of decision affects funding for dam operations and maintenance, hydropower production, and endangered and threatened species protection.

Using information from the agencies, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement H.R. 1001 would be insignificant over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Alaina Rhee. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

