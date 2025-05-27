Justice Liu graduation speech gets national and international attention

John Hill in Law360 Canada had a column called, “When the judiciary and politics mix.” He said that “Justice Liu was delivering an important and timely message” in a manner with no Canadian equivalent — “In Canada, we have never had a situation like” Liu’s speech that directly criticized the U.S. administration. “Nonetheless,” he added, “should the executive branch of Canada get so out of line that democracy in this country is threatened, hopefully our judges and lawyers will be the first to speak up.”

