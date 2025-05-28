Ascend Named a Colorado Top Workplace for Third Year by The Denver Post

Ascend Earns Third Consecutive Top Workplace Award Colorado-Based Ascend Recertifies as a Top Workplace for 2025 Ascenders Unite!

Celebrating Ascend's Triple Crown Culture: Three Years of Workplace Excellence

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc. has been recognized as a 2025 Colorado Top Workplace, marking its third consecutive year as an award winner for companies under 150 employees. This honor highlights Ascend's sustained success in maintaining a workplace culture of trust, empowerment, and work/life flexibility that empowers team members to provide outstanding service and partnership to clients and the UKG ecosystem.

Inclusion in The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

On hearing the news, Ascend’s CEO, Lou Sylaj stated, “We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Colorado for the third consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional people who make up the Ascend team. Our strong culture doesn’t just define who we are, it drives the exceptional results we deliver for our clients and partners.”

Ascend team members cited the collaborative and supportive environment, autonomy in accomplishing work, learning opportunities and feeling that they are contributing to the success of clients and the company. The challenging and rewarding nature of Ascend's work, and its direct impact on customers, were also frequently mentioned in the Energage survey results.

“I always heard about Top Workplaces, but it wasn’t until I joined Ascend that I truly experienced it. From day one, it’s clear — people come first. That culture of support drives success for both our team and our clients,” said Jenny Rosengren, Sr. Manager, Customer Success. “I am proud to see Ascend recognized by The Denver Post as a Top Workplace for three years running, and honored to be part of a company that truly puts its people first.”

Formed from the merger of HRMS Solutions and ATS Consulting in 2024, Ascend continues to be an award-winning HCM services provider offering more value to organizations that use UKG. As a certified partner, Ascend empowers businesses at all points in their UKG journey, from guiding brand-new implementations to system optimization for peak performance.

ABOUT ASCEND, INC.

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs. Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every customer. We embrace the concept of individual ownership and collective responsibility for the health of the organization. Built upon a foundation of trust, our culture empowers team members with decision-making authority focused on the best interests of our clients and our business.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

