Corrie Gallien, Attorney, Advocate, and Author, Launches Groundbreaking Book on the Hidden Financial Toll of Abuse

"I wrote this book for every woman who thought survival was supposed to be enough. Because real recovery and justice include financial freedom and economic repair." — Corrie Gallien, Attorney, Author and Advocate

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abuse doesn’t just hurt physically and emotionally. It also costs financially. And for far too long, that economic fallout has been ignored. Until now. Attorney, speaker, and survivor Corrie Gallien is breaking the silence with her powerful debut book, Personal Injury: The Economic Impact of Abusive Relationships . A compelling blend of personal narrative, legal insight, hard truths, and empowering reassurances, this book lifts the veil on a subject too often overlooked: financial abuse.Gallien’s message is simple: You are not imagining it. You are not overreacting. And you are not alone. Her book explores how abuse doesn’t always leave bruises but often leaves survivors financially devastated, silenced, and starting over with nothing. "I wrote it to tell the untold story—the one behind the legal cases, behind the brave faces. Because financial abuse is real. And recovery isn’t just about survival—it’s about rebuilding with purpose," she says.A Louisiana-based personal injury, business law, appellate, and research attorney, Gallien brings over a decade of legal experience—and a deeply personal story—to this work. From debts left behind after abandonment and careers derailed by emotional pressure, to housing instability and legal hurdles, she paints a vivid, unflinching picture of the long-term costs survivors carry. “This book isn’t about reliving trauma,” Gallien says. “It’s about recognizing patterns, reclaiming your voice, and understanding the economic power you may not know you lost."With a unique blend of legal expertise and lived experience, Gallien provides more than awareness—she offers validation, tools, and a path forward for survivors rebuilding from financial devastation. Her work resonates not only with those directly impacted by domestic violence, but also with advocates, attorneys, legislators, and supporters seeking to understand and rectify the full scope of abuse. Gallien offers a free mini-guide to her book, the " 5 Financial Realities Survivors Face—and the Power to Reclaim Control ," in which she lays out the costs of financial abuse. The mini guide is available as a download on her website.Gallien's book features a powerful foreword by Dené Thibeaux, a respected Louisiana family law attorney who is deeply involved in survivor advocacy through Faith House, a Lafayette-based domestic violence shelter and resource center. As colleagues serving the Acadiana region, Thibeaux and Gallien share a deep commitment to justice, compassion, and amplifying the voices of survivors. Thibeaux has built her legal career representing individuals impacted by domestic abuse and children in the foster care system. Her impact has been recognized with honors including the Faith House Woman of the Year Award and KLFY’s Remarkable Woman of the Year. In her foreword, she speaks to the urgent need for Personal Injury—describing it as a validating resource for survivors and a rallying call for professionals and policymakers alike.Whether navigating debt, divorce, custody battles, or the day-to-day costs of starting over, Personal Injury gives survivors a new lens—and a renewed sense of agency. The title, Personal Injury, is no accident. As an attorney, Corrie Gallien knows what it means to pursue justice for those physically harmed. But as a survivor, she also understands that not all injuries are visible. “Abuse is personal,” she explains. “It attacks your sense of self, your stability, and your ability to thrive. That’s why I chose this title—because the economic damage caused by abuse is a personal injury, and it deserves to be treated that way. The title, Personal Injury, is no accident. As an attorney, Corrie Gallien knows what it means to pursue justice for those physically harmed. But as a survivor, she also understands that not all injuries are visible. "Abuse is personal," she explains. "It attacks your sense of self, your stability, and your ability to thrive. That's why I chose this title—because the economic damage caused by abuse is a personal injury, and it deserves to be treated that way. Who should read this book?📌 Survivors of domestic violence or controlling relationships📌 Women navigating housing, custody, and financial instability📌 Attorneys, advocates, and social workers📌 Policymakers and changemakers📌 Anyone asking, "Why does it still feel so hard to rebuild?"The heart of this book lives in these words: You have value. May you learn to calculate it and demand it. To learn more, request a media kit, or invite Corrie Gallien to speak at your next event, visit her website CorrieGallien.com or email corrie@corriegallien.com.Gallien's work doesn't stop at one book. She has released a powerful companion title, The Cost of Silence: How the Legal Profession Fails Survivors Within Its Ranks, which turns the lens inward—examining how the legal profession’s policies, rules, expectations, and ethical obligations often reinforce the silence and suffering of abuse survivors. Drawing from both personal experience and broader systemic patterns, Gallien challenges the profession’s treatment of survivors—especially women and attorneys of color—confronting its complicity and calling for a more trauma-informed, compassionate, and humane legal culture. The Cost of Silence offers validation and critical reflection for lawyers, law students, and advocates working at the intersection of justice and lived trauma.Both Personal Injury: The Economic Impact of Abusive Relationships and The Cost of Silence: How the Legal Profession Fails Survivors Within Its Ranks are now available for purchase on Amazon.About Corrie GallienCorrie Gallien is an attorney, speaker, and trauma-informed advocate. She is the founder of Gallien Law and the Corrie Gallien Collective. A single mother of four and a survivor of domestic abuse, Gallien uses both her personal journey and legal expertise to help others reclaim their power.She is a contributing author to the women’s entrepreneurship anthology Her Path to Entrepreneurship (now available on Amazon), where she shares her story of resilience and reinvention. She will soon launch workshops such as Entrepreneurship After Trauma: Reclaiming Your Power in Business & Life, designed to help survivors and professionals navigate healing, purpose, and financial empowerment.

Corrie Gallien introducing her book, Personal Injury: The Economic Impact of Abusive Relationships

