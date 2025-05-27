New Book Offers Essential Tips for Small Businesses to Enhance IT Security

Common Man's Keys for IT Security - Small Business Edition Book by Jed Wubben

"Common Man's Keys for IT Security - Small Business Edition" covers password management, network security, data backup, and employee training.

Everyone should have access to IT knowledge. When it comes to enhance your IT security for your small business, this book will help get you on the right path.” — Jed Wubben

BOX ELDER, SD, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's digital age, small businesses are increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks and data breaches in the information technology (IT) systems. To address this growing concern targeting small business systems, author Jed Wubben has released a new book entitled "Common Man's Keys for IT Security - Small Business Edition." This comprehensive guide offers practical tips and strategies for small businesses to protect IT systems and data from hackers and online threats.With over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, Jed Wubben understands the importance of safeguarding sensitive information for small businesses. In this book, Wubben offers expertise and knowledge to help small business owners take simple yet effective steps to enhance IT security. The book focuses on making safety a top priority for small businesses, regardless of their size or budget."Everyone should have access to IT knowledge," says Jed Wubben. "When it comes to enhance your IT security for your small business, this book will help get you on the right path.""Common Man's Keys for IT Security - Small Business Edition" covers a wide range of topics, including password management, network security, data backup, and employee training. It also offers insights into the latest cyber threats and how small businesses can stay ahead of the curve. The book is written in a clear and concise manner, making it easy for non-technical readers to understand and implement the tips and strategies.Wubben's book is a timely and valuable resource for small businesses looking to protect business IT systems and data. With cyber attacks becoming more sophisticated and frequent, it is crucial for small businesses to prioritize security measures. "Common Man's Keys for IT Security - Small Business Edition" is now available for purchase on Common Mans Keys website along with other practical IT resources.For more information, visit www.commonmanskeys.com

