Puzzle Day 2026: Details for Puzzle Day on January 29th Announced

PuzzleDayFun.com is the Official Website of Puzzle Day on January 29th

The Puzzle Day team is pleased to announce new additions to the annual event, like free activity worksheets, worldwide Puzzle Party 2026, and puzzle day kits.

Puzzle Day is a special day where the world celebrates puzzles. I'm so excited to share the love of puzzles once again on January 29, 2026.” — Jodi Jill, Founder of National Puzzle Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 29th, 2026 may seem like a long way off, but for puzzle enthusiasts, it's a date to mark on the calendar as it's National Puzzle Day 2026. With over 40 million people participating in Puzzle Day every January, the upcoming 2026 celebration is expected to draw additional individuals from around the world.The Puzzle Day team is pleased to announce new additions to this annual event, including updated, free activity worksheets for kids and educators, an official jigsaw puzzle, an online, worldwide Puzzle Party 2026, and puzzle day kits.One of the most notable updates for Puzzle Day 2026 is the release of updated, free activity worksheets for kids in both English and Spanish. These worksheets are designed to engage and challenge young minds while promoting the benefits of puzzles, such as problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination. Distributing worksheets to educators, librarians and parents, there will be access to the free materials for everyone starting in August 2025 on the official website PuzzleDayFun.com . With these worksheets, children can download, and participate on Puzzle Day in the language desired.In addition to the activity worksheets, Puzzle Day 2026 will also feature a new, official puzzle. This limited edition puzzle will be available for purchase in September. Every year a puzzle is highlighted to introduce new concepts and puzzles in an effort to educate and share the best puzzles in the world.The new virtual event to Puzzle Day 2026 is a worldwide "Puzzle Party 2026." Plans to bring together puzzle lovers from all over the globe and celebrate their love for puzzles are in motion. This virtual event will feature live puzzle challenges, interactive games, and special guest appearances. And for puzzle enthusiasts who want to take the Puzzle Day celebration to the next level, puzzle day kits will be available for other fun surprises.National Puzzle Day was founded by Jodi Jill , who 34 years ago, created this special day on January 29th. Focusing on the desire to share the world of puzzles, the founder has spearheaded the celebrations every year. While the significance of this day is to share a moment about puzzles, people from around the world have coined it different names depending on their location. National Puzzle Day also known as International Puzzle Day, Global Puzzle Day and even Puzzle Day. Whatever it is coined in the community playing puzzles, it is the same special puzzle day founded by Ms. Jill to highlight her love of puzzles on her special day and it is celebrated on January 29th.Mark the calendars for Puzzle Day 2026 on January 29th. With new activities, an official puzzle, a worldwide "Puzzle Party," and puzzle day kits, the event is going to highlight the best of puzzles in 2026. For detailed information on events, please check out the official Puzzle Day website at PuzzleDayFun.com

