Bright Pattern Partners with OmniSphere360 to Deliver AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a recognized leader in AI-powered omnichannel contact center software, and OmniSphere360, a dynamic provider of unified communication and customer experience solutions, announced a new partnership.This partnership will combine the strengths of Bright Pattern’s AI-powered contact center capabilities with OmniSphere360’s communications solutions to deliver exceptional and AI-enhanced customer journeys.By integrating Bright Pattern’s AI-powered omnichannel software into their offerings, Omnisphere360 will empower their clients with a rich set of capabilities, including:-AI-Powered Customer Engagement: Deliver leading edge capabilities such as AI virtual agents for self-service, real-time agent assistance, discovery of customer intentions, and advanced interaction analytics to anticipate customer needs.-True Omnichannel Solution: Effortlessly manage interactions across voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, video, and more – ensuring every customer enjoys a consistent, connected journey.-Rapid, Streamlined Deployment: Bright Pattern’s 100% native design, combined with Omnisphere360’s expertise in solution implementation and support, offer industry leading speed-of-deployment and unparalleled ease-of-use.This exciting partnership unites Bright Pattern’s award-winning, next generation contact center technology with Omnisphere360’s commitment to deploy comprehensive communication solutions.“We recognized that we share a vision with Bright Pattern, to empower businesses to create exceptional, respectful, and human-centered customer experiences,” said Pete Loukoumidis, Director of Technology, OmniSphere360. “Businesses in the USA and Canada will benefit from enhanced efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and the ability to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”“Omnisphere360’s dedication to customer success and their deep understanding of the communication landscape make them an ideal partner for Bright Pattern,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Together, we will provide businesses with superior AI capabilities, so they can deliver truly exceptional experiences to their customers.”About Bright PatternFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform including automatic call distribution (ACD) capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com About OmniSphere360OmniSphere360 is a trusted solutions advisor with a focus on Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). With decades of combined experience, our team specializes in helping organizations elevate their customer engagement strategies and modernize their communication infrastructure. We work closely with businesses to design and deliver customized solutions that enhance efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, and drive sustainable growth.From solution discovery to seamless implementation and ongoing optimization, our seasoned advisors bring deep industry knowledge and practical guidance to every project. At OmniSphere360, we simplify complex technology decisions and empower our clients to stay agile and competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Learn more at OmniSphere360.com

