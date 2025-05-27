Better By Bike Launches Free Bike Care Workshop to Empower Local Riders

Bike Care Workshop - with Better by Bike!

Even knowing how to check your tyre pressure or tighten your brakes can make a big difference, especially for people new to e-bikes. We want everyone to feel confident exploring this beautiful region.” — Campbell Shepherd

MURWILLUMBAH, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Rivers-based e-bike hire company Better By Bike is inviting locals and visitors to build confidence on two wheels by attending a free, hands-on bike care workshop on Friday 7 June from 10–11am at the Murwillumbah Railway Station.The one-hour session is designed for beginners, casual cyclists, and anyone looking for a practical refresher on basic bike maintenance. Attendees will learn essential skills such as how to fix a flat tyre, clean and lubricate their chain, and spot common maintenance issues before they become bigger problems.“We’ve seen so many people fall in love with e-biking across the Northern Rivers Rail Trail, but many are unsure how to handle a flat or adjust a chain,” says Campbell Shepherd, co-founder of Better By Bike. “This workshop gives riders the tools and confidence to enjoy the trail more safely and independently.”A Practical Workshop for Everyday RidersThe Bike Care Workshop is open to the public and completely free to attend, though bookings are essential due to limited space.What You’ll Learn:How to fix a flat tyre on the goChain cleaning and lubricationSafe riding checks before each rideQ&A with our experienced e-bike staffEvent Details:When: Friday 7 June, 10:00–11:00amWhere: Better By Bike, Murwillumbah Railway StationAddress: Shop 1, 284 Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah NSWCost: Free (Registration required)How to Book: Visit or call 0408 444 858Attendees will also receive a printed bike safety checklist and exclusive discounts on selected bike accessories and hire packages.Supporting Local Cycling ConfidenceBetter By Bike has been a key player in promoting eco-friendly, accessible adventure tourism throughout the Northern Rivers Rail Trail. With a growing number of families, seniors, and first-time e-bike users riding the trail, the company recognises the need for basic maintenance knowledge to support safe and enjoyable outings.“Even knowing how to check your tyre pressure or tighten your brakes can make a huge difference, especially for people new to e-bikes,” says Campbell Shepherd. “We want everyone to feel comfortable and capable when exploring this beautiful region.”Whether you’re a local rider, holidaymaker, or rail trail regular, this free workshop offers a fun and friendly introduction to looking after your bike.

