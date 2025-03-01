Clickthrough Launches Exclusive & Customised AI Training Courses for NZ Businesses

Glen Maguire, Founder

Clickthrough’s exclusive AI training courses build AI literacy with customised, hands-on learning to help NZ businesses leverage AI for growth and efficiency.

Our AI training goes beyond theory—we provide hands-on, customised learning to help NZ businesses build AI literacy and implement AI for real-world success.” — Glen Maguire

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clickthrough, a leading digital marketing and AI training provider, has launched exclusive, customised AI training courses designed to help New Zealand businesses build AI literacy and integrate AI effectively. These hands-on training sessions are tailored to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to leverage AI for efficiency, innovation, and business growth.Why AI Literacy is Essential for BusinessesAs artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, businesses that embrace AI can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. However, many organisations struggle to understand AI’s potential or how to implement it effectively. Clickthrough’s AI training courses are specifically designed to bridge this knowledge gap, ensuring businesses can adopt AI with confidence.“Our AI training courses go beyond just explaining AI concepts – we provide practical, real-world applications tailored to each business,” said Glen Maguire, Founder at Clickthrough. “From marketing automation to AI-powered decision-making, we teach businesses how to use AI in a way that delivers measurable results.”Customised AI Training to Meet Business NeedsClickthrough’s AI training is fully customised, ensuring businesses receive training that aligns with their industry, size, and specific goals. The courses cover a wide range of AI applications, including:AI for Digital Marketing – Learn how AI enhances SEO, Google Ads , and content creation.AI Automation & Efficiency – Discover AI-powered tools that optimise workflows and improve productivity.AI-Driven Customer Engagement – Understand how AI chatbots and assistants can transform customer service.AI Ethics & Governance – Ensure responsible AI implementation with compliance and ethical considerations.Each training session is designed for practical application, meaning participants walk away with actionable insights and strategies they can implement immediately.Exclusive Training Approach: What Sets Clickthrough Apart?Unlike generic AI courses, Clickthrough’s training is:✔ Exclusive – We work with a limited number of businesses to provide highly personalised training.✔ Customised – Sessions are tailored to your industry and specific AI challenges.✔ Hands-On – We provide real-world AI applications, not just theoretical concepts.✔ Follow-Up Support – Businesses receive ongoing guidance to ensure successful AI adoption.Who Should Attend Clickthrough’s AI Training?These AI training courses are ideal for:- Business owners looking to future-proof their operations.- Marketing teams aiming to enhance performance with AI-driven tools.- Operations managers seeking AI-powered automation solutions.- Professionals who want to upskill and stay ahead in an AI-driven world.Clickthrough’s AI training courses are now open for enrolment. Businesses that sign up will receive a custom AI roadmap and exclusive access to industry-leading AI strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.