Joint Statement by Governor Jim Pillen, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen Regarding Line-Item Vetoes

LINCOLN, NE — The Governor, the Legislature, and the Secretary of State continue to disagree about whether the constitutional requirements for filing budgetary line-item vetoes in LB 261 and LB 264 were met last week by the deadline of midnight on May 21, 2025.

However, given how closely the budget bills match the Governor’s originally introduced budget, the Governor has decided to refile them with the Secretary of State accompanied by a statement of the withdrawal of the line-item vetoes. That will render the underlying constitutional dispute moot and bring the matter to a close.

The mid-biennium budget adjustment process is only seven months away, and the Governor and the Speaker have agreed budget adjustment measures next session will be a priority.

To avoid a similar future dispute, all parties have agreed to meet during the interim to clarify and confirm procedures that meet the constitutional requirements for transmittal of budget vetoes, and ensure they are maintained in a clear written guidance for future implementation by all offices.