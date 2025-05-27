Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,312 in the last 365 days.

Joint Statement by Governor Jim Pillen, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen Regarding Line-Item Vetoes

NEBRASKA, May 27 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, 402-580-9495 
Laurie Weber, 402-471-2730 
Rani Taborek-Potter, 402-471-4086

 

Joint Statement by Governor Jim Pillen, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen Regarding Line-Item Vetoes

 

LINCOLN, NE — The Governor, the Legislature, and the Secretary of State continue to disagree about whether the constitutional requirements for filing budgetary line-item vetoes in LB 261 and LB 264 were met last week by the deadline of midnight on May 21, 2025.

However, given how closely the budget bills match the Governor’s originally introduced budget, the Governor has decided to refile them with the Secretary of State accompanied by a statement of the withdrawal of the line-item vetoes. That will render the underlying constitutional dispute moot and bring the matter to a close.

The mid-biennium budget adjustment process is only seven months away, and the Governor and the Speaker have agreed budget adjustment measures next session will be a priority.

To avoid a similar future dispute, all parties have agreed to meet during the interim to clarify and confirm procedures that meet the constitutional requirements for transmittal of budget vetoes, and ensure they are maintained in a clear written guidance for future implementation by all offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Joint Statement by Governor Jim Pillen, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen Regarding Line-Item Vetoes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more