Bridgemont Health and Wellness Unveils New Name, Reinforces Commitment to Community and Values

New name, same mission: Bridgemont Health and Wellness expands its vision for accessible, accountable mental health care across South Central Montana.

Bridgemont puts mental health at the center of community well-being—offering the care, accountability, and access people need to live fuller, healthier lives.” — Rod Ostermiller, CEO

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridgemont Health and Wellness , formerly the Mental Health Center, proudly announces its new name and refreshed brand identity, highlighting an enhanced commitment to compassionate, accountable, and results-driven mental health and wellness care across the South Central Montana region. Serving the communities of Yellowstone, Fergus, Petroleum, Judith Basin, Carbon, Sweet Grass, Golden Valley, Stillwater, Wheatland, and Musselshell counties, Bridgemont remains steadfast in its mission to improve lives, restore families, and foster healthier communities."Mental health is essential for everyone and is a centerpiece of personal and community well-being. At Bridgemont, our doors are open to all individuals, families, and communities throughout South Central Montana. Our comprehensive approach balances compassion with accountability, empowering people to embrace wellness proactively—not just when facing crisis or hardship. For anyone ready to take that step, we provide the tools, resources, and incredible staff to support your journey toward a healthier, more resilient life.”The decision to transition to Bridgemont reflects three primary values:• Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future: While the Mental Health Center holds a meaningful legacy, Bridgemont provides a fresh and inviting identity, aligning with the organization's evolving role as a comprehensive resource for mental wellness.• Organizational Transformation: The rebrand symbolizes a commitment to cultivating a supportive, accountable, and innovative organizational culture, underscoring Bridgemont’s continuous growth and alignment with community needs.• Fighting Stigma, Expanding Access: Bridgemont actively works to eliminate barriers associated with mental health stigma, reinforcing its dedication to care accessible to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background, income, or beliefs.Bridgemont Health and Wellness continues to provide a full spectrum of services, including prevention, counseling, crisis intervention, substance use treatment, psychiatric care, and much more, ensuring help is readily available for every individual in need.Bill Wallace, Sweet Grass County Commissioner and Bridgemont Board Chairman, emphasized the organization's role in the region: "Creating accessible mental health services for our region is critical. Bridgemont consistently delivers on this need, ensuring high-quality care is within reach for everyone."Mark Morse, Yellowstone County Commissioner and Bridgemont Board Member, highlighted the importance of accountability and measurable outcomes: "When addressing the complex needs facing our communities, organizations like Bridgemont must prioritize accountability and results. This rebrand solidifies our commitment to these values and marks the next step in our organization's evolution."With renewed energy and purpose, Bridgemont Health and Wellness is dedicated to bridging the gap between challenges and solutions, fostering lasting wellness for every community member.Bridgemont will host a brand reveal event on May 30th at 12:00 PM.For more information, visit bridgemontmt.com or call (406) 252-5658.About Bridgemont Health and Wellness: Bridgemont Health and Wellness is a regional leader in comprehensive mental health and wellness care, dedicated to improving lives, restoring families, and strengthening communities. Serving multiple counties in Montana, Bridgemont delivers compassionate, accountable, and results-oriented care through counseling, crisis intervention, psychiatric services, and substance use treatment. For additional information, visit bridgemontmt.com.Contact: Travis SylvesterEmail: tsylvester@bridgemontmt.comPhone: (406) 252-5658.

