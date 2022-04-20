Become a Leader Worth Following - Author Mike Easley Announces the Release of No-Os of Leadership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Easley, author of The Antics, releases the No-Os of Leadership book April 19th on Amazon marketplace. The No-Os of Leadership is written to help mangers, leaders, and executives across the country break barriers and become leaders worth following. Mike Easley shares stories, experiences, and insights from his two decades as CEO of an electric cooperative to help you on your leadership journey.
Whether you are just embarking on your leadership journey, stepping up to lead a team, or progressing to organizational leadership, you will find valuable insights and lessons in The No-Os of Leadership that can help you on your path.
Developing self-awareness and empathy is crucial for aspiring leaders. So too is awareness of the No-Os of Leadership (ego, libido and dinero). In his 20-year leadership journey, Mike Easley has discovered that awareness of the No-Os enables leaders to better serve their organizations, those around them and the greater good.
This book takes you on a journey along the leadership continuum, from becoming a self-leader, to leading teams and eventually leading organizations. You’ll discover:
• Why self-awareness and empathy are so important at every stage of your leadership journey
• The foundational qualities all good leaders need to embody
• How to build and develop teams while continuing your own development as a leader
• Why and how your leadership approach needs to shift when you step up to organizational leadership
• How awareness of the No-Os can improve your decision making as a leader
Mike’s mentors shared the following in regard to the book release:
“Mike Easley was an active and excited learner in the executive development program at Grand Canyon University and I admire his constant desire to be a better leader. Whether you are an individual just learning about self-leadership, a more experienced manager working on developing your skills as a team leader, or a seasoned servant leader at the executive level, The No-Os of Leadership is well worth the read. Mike’s words are meaty and motivating as he speaks directly to you with leadership lessons from his own life and work – from Scout to CEO – that are real and relatable. This enjoyable book will leave you wanting more from Mike.” Ken Blanchard, Co-Author of The One Minute ManagerⓇ and Simple Truths of Leadership
“If you didn’t have a title would anyone follow you? The underlying message of this delightful book is that leadership is a choice. In fact, it’s hundreds of choices every day. Apply these principles and become a leader people love to follow.” Dr Kevin Freiberg, Co-Author of 8 Award-Winning Books
The No-Os of Leadership is currently available in paper back and will be released on e-reader Kindle May 17th. Books can be previewed and purchased at https://www.amazon.com/No-Os-Leadership-Aspirations-Following-20-year-ebook/dp/B09XNH33WX/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Mike Easley
Mike Easley
The No-Os of Leadership
info@noosofleadership.com
Intro to the No-Os of Leadership. Insights from Mike Easley Leadership Visionary, Author, andLife Coach