For Immediate Release – May 27, 2025

Learn How Vehicle Warranty Options and the Repair Assistance Program Can Decrease Vehicle Emissions and Maintenance Costs

Montpelier, Vt. – In a rural state like Vermont, owning a vehicle is both essential and costly. As vehicle maintenance expenses rise, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation aims to ensure that all Vermont motorists are informed about the resources available to them, including various vehicle warranties and the Automotive Emissions Repair Assistance Program. By understanding and using these resources, drivers can reduce transportation-related costs and decrease vehicle emissions, a significant source of air pollutants and the largest source of greenhouse gases in Vermont.

“Newer vehicles emit significantly fewer pollutants; however, this is only true if they are properly maintained,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Understanding the warranties and assistance programs available to Vermont motorists can significantly ease the financial burden of vehicle ownership, helping drivers maintain their vehicles and reduce emissions.”

Vehicle Warranties Available to Vermont Motorists

Manufacturer’s Warranty: Typically offers "bumper-to-bumper" coverage for a minimum of 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Typically offers "bumper-to-bumper" coverage for a minimum of 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Federal Emissions Warranty: Covers all emissions-related parts for 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. It provides extended coverage for catalytic converters and engine control units for 8 years or 80,000 miles.

Covers all emissions-related parts for 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. It provides extended coverage for catalytic converters and engine control units for 8 years or 80,000 miles. Vermont Extended Emissions Warranty: Applies to vehicles certified to California’s Emissions Standards and registered in Vermont. It covers certain vehicles' entire emissions-related parts for up to 15 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Understanding these warranties can be complex, which is why the DEC has developed helpful factsheets, including the Vehicle Emissions Warranties Explained and the Vermont Vehicles with a 15 Year or 150,000 Mile Emissions Warranty factsheets. Motorists are also encouraged to consult their vehicle’s owner manual, warranty handbook, or contact the vehicle’s customer helpline to determine their coverage.

Automotive Emissions Repair Assistance Program

In addition to warranties, the Automotive Emissions Repair Assistance Program offers support to low-income Vermont motorists needing emissions-related repairs to pass the annual vehicle inspection. Applications and eligibility criteria for the program are available on the program’s webpage. For application assistance, email ANR.decAERAP@Vermont.gov or call 802-651-1630 for the Shelburne location and 802-447-6447 for the Bennington location.

