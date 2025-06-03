Linqura Announces Strategic Alliance with Voldico

Linqura to Empower Voldico’s Independent Insurance Agencies to Win More Commercial Deals Through AI-Powered Solutions

With Linqura’s AI-powered technology... our agents have access to advanced AI tools that improve risk assessment, streamline policy placement, and strengthen client relationships.” — Jerry Vollmer, CEO of Voldico

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqura, the AI-powered growth engine designed to transform the business insurance landscape, today announced a strategic alliance with Voldico to provide its member agencies with the Linqura AI growth engine platform to empower agents and underwriters in precision risk decision-making. This collaboration strengthens Linqura's commitment to redefining the commercial insurance landscape through innovation and operational efficiency.

"This partnership affirms our mission to empower every agent with the confidence and capabilities of a specialist on every account, driving unmatched growth potential," said Mark Stender, CEO and Founder of Linqura. "Voldico understands that open AI tools fall short when it comes to the complexities of business insurance. Together, we’re delivering independent agencies the specialized knowledge they need to compete and succeed in today’s commercial markets.”

Key Partnership Benefits

Instant Access to Commercial Lines Expertise

Voldico member agencies gain access to LinqCo-pilot's proprietary:

○ 1,100+ NAICS code classification system

○ Carrier-specific submission guidance

○ Real-time coverage recommendations

Demonstrated Performance Outcomes

Early pilot agencies have achieved:

○ 83% accuracy in business classification (vs. 52% industry average)

○ Reduction from 5+ to 1 follow-up per submission

○ 30% faster binding times

Network-Exclusive Advantages

Voldico members receive:

○ Priority onboarding

○ Specialized training programs

○ Custom integration support

“Linqura’s AI-powered technology aligns perfectly with Voldico’s mission to empower independent agents, said Jerry Vollmer, CEO of Voldico. “Through this partnership, our agents have access to advanced AI tools that improve risk assessment, streamline policy placement, and strengthen client relationships."

LinqCo-pilot is now available to Voldico member agencies.

About Linqura

Linqura is the AI-powered growth engine transforming the business insurance landscape. By solving the industry’s biggest challenges—premium leakage, process friction, and knowledge gaps—Linqura unlocks $80 billion in premium lift potential for insurers and agents. Our platform ensures proper coverage, streamlines workflows, and scales profitability, empowering insurers to grow smarter and faster. Linqura is reshaping how business insurance is bought, sold, and managed with AI-driven precision. To learn more about Linqura, visit linqura.com.

About Voldico

Founded in 2010, Voldico is an insurance agency network with over 130 independent agencies writing insurance in 35 states. Voldico provides its agents with access to industry-leading carriers, state-of-the-art technologies, and exceptional support, fostering growth and success in the competitive insurance market. Learn more: voldico.com.

