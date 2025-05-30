Green Wave Endorses Landmark Report on North American Hemp Fiber Infrastructure

The North American Hemp Fiber Processing Report explores the status of this critical hemp sector and hemp’s potential to deliver more sustainable outputs and products for destination industries: construction, textiles, fashion, beauty, carbon materials, a North American Hemp Fiber Processing Report, a first-of-its-kind industry snapshot mapping operational hemp fiber facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Get the North American Industrial Hemp Processing report FREE by taking FIHO’s EVOLVE 2033 pledge!

Canna Markets Group and HempToday trace the growing pains—and promise—of North America’s evolving hemp fiber economy.

Hemp offers sustainable solutions across a number of major industrial sectors. We need to communicate that to those industry leaders and let them know we're here with our experience and expertise.” — Joseph Carringer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wave Enterprises, a U.S.-based ecological nonprofit, is proud to support the release of the North American Hemp Fiber Processing Report, a first-of-its-kind industry snapshot mapping operational hemp fiber facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Backed by the Federation of International Hemp Organizations (FIHO) through its EVOLVE 2033 initiative, the report is a comprehensive analysis of hemp fiber processing facilities grounded in surveys, interviews, and operational verification.

The North American Hemp Fiber Processing Report, offers a candid assessment of the sector’s progress: while infrastructure gaps, fiber quality inconsistencies, and supply chain fragmentation present real challenges, operators remain optimistic and committed to sustainable, demand-led growth. While the report is designed to reflect back at the hemp sector itself, its primary aim is outward-facing: to reach the leaders of industries where hemp shows tremendous potential. It provides a critical look-in for executives in construction, textiles, composites, and other sectors where hemp offers climate-aligned, high-performance alternatives to conventional materials.

“The building materials and textile markets are the obvious first points of incursion for hemp materials,” said Joseph Carringer, CEO of Canna Markets Group., a 20-year veteran in textiles and fashion. “Both are highly polluting industries that need to decarbonize. There's an obvious case for hemp in both sectors that needs to be made to the leaders of those industries.”

The report identifies key opportunities for integrating hemp into construction, textiles, bioplastics, and other high-impact sectors, while laying out eight strategic recommendations for scaling with integrity. The report also cautions that emerging export opportunities, particularly in Asia, may be short-lived given shifting geopolitical dynamics.

“As an industry, hemp fiber is still writing its story in North America,” says Carringer. “What we see is a core of serious operators focused on performance, market need, and long-term impact—not just excitement or volume.”

Green Wave Enterprises views the report as a critical educational tool for leaders in various sectors. Janine Jordan, founder of Green Wave Enterprises, emphasized the values behind the EVOLVE 2033 initiative that led to this report. "This call to action is a roadmap for transformation and is uniting agriculture, manufacturing, and sustainability into a shared vision for the future."

The North American Hemp Fiber Processing Report is available through HempToday. with free access available to organizations that sign the Evolve 2033 initiative pledge to join a movement of hemp integration for a cleaner and more sustainabile materials economy.

About Green Wave Enterprises:

Green Wave Enterprises is a U.S.-based ecological education and action 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The organization offers fiscal sponsorship and consulting services in ecology, resilience, and wellness. Through strategic alliances and sponsored projects, Green Wave aims to support the advancement of ecological harmony and integrative regenerative solutions for local and global communities. www.greenwave-enterprises.org

About CMG:

Canna Markets Group, which offers strategic planning, business development and project management across all hemp sectors, has representation in the U.S.(New York, New England, Pennsylvania and New Mexico) and Europe. www.cannamarketsgroup.com

About HempToday:

HempToday is the world’s leading business communications platform dedicated exclusively to the hemp industries. It offers news and information services as well as marketing and networking tools to hemp stakeholders worldwide. www.hemptoday.net

About FIHO:

The Federation of International Hemp Organizations (FIHO) is a global alliance of national and regional hemp associations working to advance science-based standards, fair regulation, and sustainable growth across the hemp value chain. www.fiho.org

