Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen heroes, including local Soldier Pvt. Scott A. Miller

Wyoming National Guard

Casper, WY — The Wyoming Veterans Commission invites the public to attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Casper.

This solemn event will pay tribute to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

This year’s ceremony holds special significance as it honors Army Pvt. Scott A. Miller, a native of Casper, who was killed in action on June 9, 2007, in Baqubah, Iraq. Pvt. Miller, a 2004 graduate of Natrona County High School, was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division (Stryker Brigade Combat Team) based at Fort Lewis, Washington. Known for his warm smile and mischievous sense of humor, Miller was remembered by his teachers and family as a “burly country boy” with “a heart just as big as Wyoming” .

His parents, Bob and Suzi Miller, will be present at the ceremony as honored guests, representing Gold Star families who have endured the profound loss of a loved one in military service.

Ceremony Highlights: