Global Single Family Office Market Tops $4.67 Trillion, Sets Sights on Public and Private Equity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single family offices, private wealth management advisory firms serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, now account for more than $4.67 trillion in assets under management, making them one of the most significant categories of institutional investors, according to the With Intelligence Single Family Office Asset Pools 2025 Report. The new report analyzes data from more than 3,000 single family offices globally to identify geographic trends, total assets under management, and distribution of investments across key asset classes to help asset managers and other key stakeholders better understand this largely opaque marketplace.

“The sheer scale of the family office segment of the institutional investor landscape is hard to overstate. To put it in context, single family offices alone currently represent more than 8% of the value of total global pension assets,” said Alastair Graham, director of family office data and intelligence at With Intelligence. “Despite its huge presence and significant influence, the family office market is notoriously private and difficult to track with any degree of detail. With our robust database of single and multi-family offices, however, we have been able to cultivate the most detailed insights into family offices available today.”

Following are some of the highlights in the With Intelligence Single Family Office Asset Pools 2025 Report:

● Single Family Office Assets Top $4.67 Trillion in 2025: Total single family office assets under management are now more than $4.67 trillion, based on With Intelligence’s analysis of more than 3,000 institutions, globally.

● EMEA and the Americas are Home to Most Assets: In terms of both raw number of family offices and total assets under management, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have the largest concentration of family offices, representing 52% of total assets and 46% of total offices worldwide. The Americas follows with 39% of assets and 44% of offices. The Asia Pacific region represents 9% of total assets and 10% of total single family office numbers.

● Private and Public Equity Asset Classes Receiving Most Attention: When it comes to overall investment mix, 92% of single family offices are invested in private equity, 70% are invested in public equities, and 68% are invested in real estate. In terms of asset allocation, $1.2 trillion in single family office assets is allocated to public equities, $659 billion is allocated to fixed income, $604 billion is allocated to real estate, and $499 billion is allocated to private equity via funds.

● $50 million - $1 billion is Single Family Office Sweet Spot: Single family offices vary considerably in size and complexity. The majority (63%) of single family offices captured in this analysis maintain between $50 million and $1 billion in assets under management. Approximately 25% of single family offices have assets in excess of $1 billion and 6% have assets in excess of $5 billion.

