Enhesa acquires TotalSDS

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory business intelligence worldwide, today announced the acquisition of TotalSDS, a specialist provider of Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring software. The acquisition builds on Enhesa’s leadership position in product compliance, EHS intelligence and sustainable chemistry solutions. By integrating TotalSDS’ software and solutions, Enhesa will create an end-to-end workflow for the management of chemical safety data, allowing chemical manufacturers, formulators and distributors in the chemicals supply chain to stay compliant with complex and constantly changing global regulatory requirements.

A pioneer in the field of software-driven SDS authoring and management, TotalSDS helps companies efficiently produce compliant chemical safety documentation and manage ongoing updates and dissemination of that documentation to key stakeholders. SDS are foundational building blocks to workplace safety containing detailed information on the chemical composition of products, including required disclosures on chemicals and chemical compounds that could harm workers. Currently, more than 83 countries require potentially harmful chemicals to be accompanied by SDS following a detailed standard for classification, labeling and record-keeping. Though many countries have adopted global requirements such as a Globally Harmonized System (GHS) for tracking and cataloging this information, details vary widely in each jurisdiction and reporting requirements are continually revised on a chemical-by-chemical basis.

“SDS authoring and management is a complex, labor- and-detail-intensive process that many companies are still managing with printed documents stored in binders. Global regulatory reporting requirements demand that everyone in the hazardous chemicals supply chain should have the ability to produce and store real-time updates to their SDS based on changes in chemical formulation, hazard classification and different regional regulatory requirements – that is not something that can be reliably tracked on paper,” said Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa. “TotalSDS has pioneered the digital transformation of the SDS workflow, and that expertise is the perfect complement to our market-leading regulatory content and hazard intelligence.”

Enhesa will integrate TotalSDS into its product compliance and chemical hazard data solution sets. By embedding TotalSDS software and services, Enhesa will create a fully connected, end-to-end workflow that links regulatory, chemical and product safety data and insights for global business in the hazardous chemicals supply chain.

“Accurate, thorough and timely chemical hazard information is not just a critical regulatory requirement across a growing list of jurisdictions around the world, it is the absolute bedrock of workplace safety,” said Alex Milan, VP of Sales & Marketing at TotalSDS. “Enhesa has built a reputation as the world leader in regulatory and sustainability intelligence and has continually innovated to make it easier for businesses to manage these critical functions. I look forward to working closely with Peter and his team to help expand globally, drive new innovations and create a fully connected view of workplace safety.”

TotalSDS’ senior leadership and its employees will continue with the company, operating out of its Tampa, FL headquarters and network of global satellite offices.

The TotalSDS acquisition builds on Enhesa’s ongoing expansion in the EHS marketplace, as it strengthens its position as the only company of its kind to provide a truly comprehensive, 360° view of global operational, product and chemicals management compliance and sustainability. Recent expansions include, the 2022 acquisitions of EHS provider RegScan, and chemical safety data and decision support solutions provider, ToxPlanet; the 2021 acquisitions of Scivera, the leader in sustainable chemistry, and HCB, the leading publisher of insights on the transport, handling and storage of dangerous goods; and the 2020 acquisition of Chemical Watch, the leading global provider of independent intelligence and insights for product safety professionals managing chemicals.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Enhesa is a portfolio company of CGE Partners, the leading European mid-market buyout firm. Bregal Sagemount, a leading growth-focused private equity firm, owns a minority stake in the company. For more information about Enhesa’s global chemicals management and workplace safety solutions, please visit www.enhesa.com

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory business intelligence worldwide — a partner to global corporations, empowering business leaders to anticipate risks, navigate complex compliance challenges, and make confident decisions in an increasingly volatile global marketplace. With more than 30 years of regulatory expertise, Enhesa combines purpose-built AI with an ‘experts-in-control’ model to transform complex, fast-changing environmental, health, safety, and chemical regulations and scientific data into timely, actionable insights. Its curated, standardized intelligence drives operational efficiency and strategic advantage, setting the standard for regulatory business intelligence at scale and turning compliance into a competitive advantage. Visit enhesa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CGE Partners is a private equity firm investing in information, data and software businesses that are shaping the future of their industries. Founded in 2018 and based in London, the firm invests in companies operating within global megatrends – from the energy transition and artificial intelligence to compliance, resource efficiency, digital learning, and the productisation of intelligence. With a proven team of entrepreneurially minded investors with experience across a range of sectors globally, CGE Partners backs the vision of founders and CEOs, supporting companies on their unique journeys to scale with confidence and unlock their full potential.

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $7.5 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, information / data services, financial technology & financial services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Palo Alto, and Dallas. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow on LinkedIn.

